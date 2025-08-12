Want To Settle Abroad? Malta Is Offering A Permanent Residence Programme

If you want to live by the Mediterranean Sea, Malta is offering Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP) that allows non-EU citizens to get permanent residency in Malta through investment, offering benefits like living, working and studying in Malta. For this visa, you will have to combine property investment or rental with government contributions. Getting this visa also means that you will be allowed visa-free travel across the Schengen Area.

Who Is Eligible

All non-EU citizens, including Indians.

People who are 18 years old or above.

No criminal record.

Either €500,000 (Rs 5,10,06,000 approx.) in total assets or €650,000 ( Rs 6,63,07,800 approx.) in total assets

Financial Requirements

You will need to buy a property for at least €3,75,000 (Rs 3,82,54,500 approx.) or rent a property for five years for €14,000 (Rs 14,28,168 approx.) per year.

You may have to pay additional costs in the form of government contribution: €80,000 (Rs 81,60,960 approx.) and €110,000 (Rs 1,12,21,320 approx.)

Documents Required

A valid passport and completed application forms.

Biometric data and passport-sized photographs.

Proof of residential address.

Bank statements and asset verification.

Health insurance covering Malta.

Police clearance certificate.

Marriage or birth certificates (if applying with family).

Certified English or Maltese translations and notarization of documents.

Declaration of intent to reside permanently in Malta.

How To Apply

Gather and prepare all the documents mentioned above.

Submit the application and pay €15,000 (Rs 15,30,180 approx.) fee.

The Residency Malta Agency will conduct a thorough due diligence check which includes verifying your information.

Once approved, you will have to fulfill the investment requirements.

Make the investment, government contribution and NGO donation.

You should receive your residency card within 6-12 months.