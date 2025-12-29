Why Bollywood Stars Like Sushmita Sen And Rani Mukerji Are Registering For Fast-Track Immigration, Who Is Eligible To Apply

The Indian government has rolled out the Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), and it seems to be catching the attention of celebrities as well. Actors Sushmita Sen and Rani Mukerji have already signed up for the initiative.

The confirmation came straight from the official Instagram handle of the Bureau of Immigration, which shared videos of both stars enrolling for the programme. In one clip, Rani Mukerji is seen completing her biometric process. The post was captioned, “When Mardaani Shivani Shivaji Roy leads, the nation follows. Proudly registered for FastTrack Immigration (FTI–TTP).”

Another video features Sushmita Sen giving her fingerprints on a biometric machine. The caption read, “Sushmita Sen decided to skip the queue! Have you? Register for Fast Track Immigration's Trusted Traveller Programme – an initiative designed to skip the immigration queues while arriving into and departing from India.”

What Is FTI-TTP?

The Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Travellers' Programme (FTI-TTP) is designed to make international travel quicker and more convenient. It allows registered passengers to skip long immigration queues and complete arrival or departure formalities in a much shorter time.

Launched in 2024, the programme enables immigration clearance in as little as 30 seconds. It aims to reduce waiting time at airports and offer a smoother experience for frequent flyers.

Currently, FTI-TTP is operational at 13 airports across India: Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Amritsar, Calicut, Trivandrum and Trichy.

How The Fast Track Immigration Programme Works

Passengers enrolled under FTI-TTP do not need to stand in line at regular immigration counters. Instead, they can use self-service e-gates available at participating airports.

The process is simple:

Scan your boarding pass and passport at the first e-gate

Complete biometric verification at the next gate

Walk through once the gate opens automatically

Who Is Eligible To Apply For FTI-TTP?

The programme is open to:

Indian citizens

Foreign nationals holding Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards

Applicants must have a passport that is valid for at least six months. Once approved, the registration remains valid for five years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. This makes it a long-term benefit for travellers.

A Step-By-Step Guide To Apply

The application process is mostly online and easy to follow:

Online Application: Visit ftittp.mha.gov.in and upload a recent passport-sized photograph, scanned passport pages, proof of address, and OCI card (if applicable).

Visit ftittp.mha.gov.in and upload a recent passport-sized photograph, scanned passport pages, proof of address, and OCI card (if applicable). Verification: Authorities verify the submitted details. Applicants are informed via email or SMS once cleared.

Authorities verify the submitted details. Applicants are informed via email or SMS once cleared. Biometric Appointment: Book an appointment online at an FRRO office or a designated international airport.

Book an appointment online at an FRRO office or a designated international airport. Biometric Enrolment: Submit fingerprints and facial data during the appointment. Final approval may take up to a month.

Why Applications May Be Rejected

Applications can be rejected for several reasons, including:

Incorrect or false information

Concealing important details

Unclear or incomplete documents or photographs

Missing or incorrect residential address

Applicants receive an acknowledgement through email and SMS once the application is submitted. If rejected, they can reapply after correcting the issues.

