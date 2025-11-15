Sushmita Sen Reveals Why She Refused Anaesthesia During Heart Attack: "My Crew Is Waiting in Jaipur"

Sushmita Sen, Miss Universe 1994, actor, and entrepreneur, is among the most inspiring personalities in the Hindi film industry. As a single mother to Renee and Alisah Sen, her views on parenthood and womanhood have always inspired her fans to take a step towards their dreams.

In a recent interview with Divya Jain, Founder, Safeducate, the actor opened up about parenting, suffering from a heart attack, and Aarya, a crime-thriller series on JioHotstar. On February 27, 2023, Sen suffered a heart attack, and within a couple of weeks, she was back on the set to complete the shooting.

Sushmita Sen Only Knows How To Keep Going

"When you suffer a heart attack and you are conscious through it, you kind of know how close you came to being on the other side of life," the actor shared on the podcast.

She added that once you cross that, you also know how far behind it is. She believed that there was a reason why she survived it, and there is no point in sulking about it.

"I only know how to keep going. In my mind, everything is transient," she added.

Sushmita Sen Was Conscious Through Her Heart Attack

Did you know that Sushmita Sen was conscious during her heart attack and the stent procedure? It is a medical process to open a blocked coronary artery and restore blood flow to the organ.

"I don't like losing consciousness. It is also one of the reasons why I survived the heart attack," the actor said.

She refused anaesthesia during the stent procedure and specifically asked the doctors not to numb the pain. She was aware and chatted with her doctors during the procedure.

"My entire crew was waiting in Jaipur," Sushmita Sen revealed. She was in the middle of shooting Aarya when she suffered a heart attack.

She was aware that if she did not reach the set soon, the shooting could not happen, as she was the show's headline. Hence, she was hyper-aware of her responsibility and knew that the onus of the daily wages of hundreds of crew members was on her shoulders.

She wanted to be on the set as soon as possible, but only managed to be back after 15 days, as per her doctor's guidance.

Sushmita Sen is now healthy and was last seen in Aarya 3, released in late 2024.

