What Dharmendra Said When Salman Khan Asked "<i>Paaji, Aise Thighs Kaise Banenge?</i>"

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning. He was reportedly "critical" over the past few days and was on life support.

His family has said he is stable and recovering, but fans continue to send prayers and messages, hoping for his swift return to good health.

As people discuss his condition, an old moment from the Dharam Veer shoot has resurfaced in conversation.

During Dharam Veer Shooting

In an interview with India TV seven years ago, Dharmendra was asked about being one of the first Hindi film heroes to confidently take off his shirt on camera. His answer was simple: he said it was mostly because of his family genes.

He added that his physique came from sheer hard work, "Mehnati tha, kheton mein kaam karna, cycle chalana, and 50 mile aana-jaana" (I was hardworking, used to work in the fields, ride a bicycle, and travel 50 miles).

The Salman Khan Moment

Salman Khan, who has always looked up to Dharmendra as a father figure, once jokingly asked him, "Yeh thighs kaise bane, Paaji?" (How did you build these thighs?), Dharmendra recalled in the same interview.

With his signature humility and wit, Dharmendra smiled and replied, "Yeh toh ban gaye, bete - shayad phir aise na banein" (These are built now, son - perhaps they'll never be built like this again).

This short exchange perfectly captures Dharmendra's trademark honesty and the grounded charm that has defined him for decades.

