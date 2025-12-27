How Salman Khan Stays Fit At 60: <i>Ghar Ka Khana</i>, Weight Training, And Cardio

Salman Khan turned 60 today, but the actor looks more fit than many 20-year-olds who spend all day on a couch consuming calories. The Sultan actor has, over the years, gone under various transformations to look a certain way and do justice to his roles.

But looking like Salman Khan is no piece of cake (not to mention that you might actually have to avoid eating cake altogether). His Instagram is flooded with motivational pictures of him working out in the gym or out and about on a bike, riding and overtaking automobiles, and leaving his fans stunned as they spot him strolling among them.

Salman Khan's Diet At 60

One would think that Salman Khan lives a luxurious life. He can order any dish at any time or even hire private chefs to cook anything he likes at any time of the day. But the truth cannot be farther from this perception.

In March 2025, his fitness trainer, Rakkesh R Uddiyar, opened up in an exclusive interview with Mint about his diet. He shared that Khan does not follow any fad diet, but he strictly eats five meals a day.

"In the morning, he has porridge, eggs, and fruits. In the afternoon, he eats home-cooked food, either fish or chicken," the trainer added.

"He only eats home food, cooked by his mother. No matter what food you bring him, he would say, "Ghar ka khana do. Mummy ne jo banaya wahi khana lagao. Wahi khaunga (I will eat home-cooked food, made by my mom)," he further shared with the publication.

Salman Khan eats almost everything, but he is particular about portions in the meal. The trainer shared that the actor prefers more vegetables compared to rice on his plate.

"His salads are a priority. When preparing for an action scene, he starts reducing his food intake two months in advance. Once the shoot is done, he returns to his normal diet. There is no particular diet plan. He is a healthy eating guy," the fitness coach concluded.

Salman Khan's Cheat Meals

Much like most of us, Salman Khan is a food connoisseur. According to Rakkesh, the actor reserves a day in a week for his cheat meals, but despite that, his calorie intake never exceeds the 2000-calorie mark.

Salman Khan reportedly loves biryani, and on his birthday, festivals, and celebrations, he cuts himself some slack and indulges in his favourite foods.

Salman Khan's Fitness Routine At 60

To be fit like Salman Khan at 60 is no joke. Apart from working out almost every day, you must be dedicated and passionate. Rakkesh shared, "Salman Khan follows an old-school, typical bodybuilding regime called the giant set. He performs about 10 different variations of chest exercises, such as inclines, push-ups, fly, and more."

"We start with one exercise, and he moves to the next without a break. The only rest he takes is when walking from one exercise to another. This is a very intense workout called HIIT, with no rest in between. He doesn't do heavy weightlifting but focuses on volume training. He will drink water in between," he added.

"If you are walking from one exercise to another, it hardly takes 30 seconds, which is fundamentally enough rest. HIIT makes you sweat, tires you out faster, and burns more calories in a shorter time," the fitness coach explained.

However, Salman is fundamental when it comes to exercising. He believes that a session should not last more than 45-60 minutes.

"Even before I entered the industry, Salman had been training. He has been working out for the last 30-40 years. He knows and understands his body well. He listens to it. He trains aggressively when a body shot is required and takes it easy when needed," the fitness expert noted.

Rakkesh added, "Early morning, after he wakes up, he does fasted cardio. He finishes his weight training whenever he finds time - before the shoot, after the shoot, or even during the shoot. But, he has to get it done. Without weight training and cardio, he won't sleep!"

"Salman Bhai usually works out 6 days, one day he rests. Somedays, when he is shooting an action scene or dancing too much, we might compromise on cardio, but weight training still remains, without a doubt," the coach concluded.

Rakkesh also added that no newcomer can stand against Salman Khan even for 30 minutes because he pushes himself and competes with himself.

Also Read | Inside Salman Khan's Rs 80 Crore Panvel Farmhouse Where Bollywood Star Rang In His 60th Birthday: Private Gym, Pool