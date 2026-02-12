Indian Tourists Accuse Popular Phuket Beach Club Of Racism In Viral Video

An Indian man wrote a note on social media accusing Yona Beach Club in Phuket, Thailand, of racial discrimination after he and several others were denied entry despite confirmed reservations and valid tickets. The allegations were detailed on Instagram by Goa-based musician Jonas Monteiro, who said the incident took place on January 19. The floating beach club, known for attracting international tourists, has denied any wrongdoing. Now, another video began circulating on social media, echoing the same message.

About Jonas Monteiro's Post

According to Monteiro's post, the group reached the venue on time and showed their paid bookings but were stopped at the entrance by the security staff. He wrote that the bouncers told them they would be allowed in only if there were women in the group, something the tourists claim was never mentioned during the booking stage.

"We were denied entry to Yona Beach Club despite having valid tickets and arriving on time," Monteiro wrote.

"When our female friend—who also had a valid ticket—said she was with us, she was told to leave too with yet another excuse: 'It needs to be under the same booking name.'"

Monteiro also claimed that he overheard a staff member make a discriminatory remark. "We then heard the staff explicitly say, 'Don't let any Indians enter.' The moment made everything clear," he wrote.

He further alleged that other Indian tourists faced similar treatment. "Multiple Indian couples and groups were denied entry on the same day under similar pretexts," his post read. He said the bouncers and manager were involved, claiming that one Indian couple was told they "don't look good enough for this club."

Monteiro added that when they tried to question the decision, the manager cancelled their tickets, took photographs of the booking details, and asked them to leave while the refunds were processed. He described the venue as "the world's first floating racist beach club." He also shared screenshots showing a confirmed booking, a payment of 12,000 baht, a cancellation notice, and a refund confirmation.

Yona Beach Club's Response

Yona Beach Club replied to Monteiro's post, strongly rejecting the allegations.

"We respectfully disagree with this allegation of racism. The Indian community is among the most represented on board, and we are proud of this, as well as of the international diversity of our guests," the club wrote in the comment section.



Yona Beach Club's response

Photo Credit: Instagram

"We understand your disappointment and regret that this situation has caused concern. However, allegations of racism are serious and should be approached with care. Our policy is part of our crowd management strategy and may vary depending on the time of year. Its sole purpose is to maintain a balanced male-to-female ratio on board and it is not based on race or ethnicity," it added.

About The Viral Video

The controversy has grown as several other posts circulating on social media claim that Indians are not being allowed entry due to past guest behaviour.



One widely shared post claimed, "Phuket's floating paradise Yona Beach Club used to welcome all, till the Indian wave hit. Bhaiyas arrived late, blasted Bollywood at max volume, turned the infinity pool into a splash mela, littered it with chai cups & samosa crumbs, haggled entry like Sarojini Nagar, ignored dress codes and flooded it with group selfies. One 'Arre yaar, one more photo!' too many and the club said: NO INDIANS."

Phuket's floating paradise Yona Beach Club used to welcome all, till the Indian wave hit.



Bhaiyas arrived late, blasted Bollywood at max volume, turned the infinity pool into a splash mela, littered it with chai cups & samosa crumbs, haggled entry like Sarojini Nagar, ignored… pic.twitter.com/c3ZVlESo9I — ज़िद्दी नागरिक (@ZiddiNaagrik) February 12, 2026

It added, "Now the party is calm and classy... while desis scream 'racism' on Instagram. Thailand's lesson: respect rules or stay home."

Another post circulating online read, "Yona Beach Club In Thailand no longer allows Indian tourists because 'of past incidents where local and guidelines were not followed.' How can we do this here?"

Yona Beach Club In Thailand no longer allows Indian tourists because "of past incidents where local and guidelines were not followed."



How can we do this here? pic.twitter.com/tOK4vbkopJ — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) February 11, 2026

About Yona Beach Club

Yona Beach Club in Phuket is a well-known leisure spot. According to its official website, it is the "world's first floating beach club," built on a large multi-level vessel anchored off the Phuket coast. The venue includes an infinity pool, bars, cabanas, and uninterrupted views of the Andaman Sea.

As per the details shared by the website, it spans three floors and features four bars, a restaurant, and a 360-degree ocean view. Guests reach the beach club by shuttle boat. Many visitors are drawn to its lively atmosphere, DJ events, and photo-friendly setting.



Also Read: What Does A Ski Resort Do Without Snow? A Switzerland Town Has Answers