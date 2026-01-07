Tomorrowland Is Coming To Thailand With First Asia Edition: When, Where, Details Here

In a big announcement that has sent the global festival community buzzing, Tomorrowland has confirmed its first-ever full-scale Asian edition, set to take place in Thailand from December 11 to 13. For the first time, Asia will host the legendary electronic dance music festival in all its glory. And yes, it is happening in Pattaya, Thailand.

A Big Win For Asia's Festival Scene

The festival is being brought to Thailand in partnership with the Thai Government, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), and a dedicated local operations team. It's a move that highlights how seriously the country is investing in large-scale, experience-driven tourism.

As the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand put it: "Hosting Tomorrowland in Thailand marks an important milestone in our ambition to position the country as a leader in global tourism and creative experiences. We look forward to welcoming people from all over the world to discover the beauty, culture, and hospitality of Thailand."

Where It's All Happening

Tomorrowland Thailand will be held at Wisdom Valley in Pattaya, located in Khao Mai Kaew, Bang Lamung District, Chonburi Province. The site spans a massive 237 acres (600 rai).

The venue will host multiple large stages. For the first time ever in Asia, Tomorrowland's iconic CORE and Freedom stages will make an appearance. Along with these, the festival will also feature brand-new stages and experiences designed especially for Thailand.

Over the three-day festival, Tomorrowland aims to welcome more than 50,000 people per day.

The Tomorrowland Experience

One big question fans often have when a global festival expands is simple: “Will it feel the same?” According to the organisers, the answer is yes.

Tomorrowland's Belgian team is working closely with local partners to make sure the festival keeps its signature style – from stage design and storytelling to sound quality and production scale. Everything that makes Tomorrowland special is being carefully recreated for its Asian debut.

Bruno Vanwelsenaers, CEO of WEAREONE.world, shared his thoughts on the expansion. He said, "Expanding Tomorrowland to a new continent is a milestone we approach with great respect and excitement. Thailand feels like the right place, not only because of its beauty and energy, but also because of the shared ambition to create something meaningful and world-class together. This is the beginning of a long-term story."

Why This Matters For Indian Festival-Goers

For Indian fans, this announcement is huge. Travelling to Belgium for Tomorrowland has always been expensive and complicated. Thailand, on the other hand, is closer, more affordable and already a favourite holiday spot for Indians. From easy visa options to short flights and familiar food choices, the country checks many boxes.

With Tomorrowland Thailand launching in December 2026, Indian EDM lovers finally have a realistic chance to experience the festival without crossing continents. It is not just a festival anymore. It is a holiday, a music trip and a global experience rolled into one.

As preparations continue, excitement is only expected to grow. For Asia's music scene, for Thailand's tourism industry, and for fans who have waited years to see the Tomorrowland magic up close, December 2026 can not come soon enough.