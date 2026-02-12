'Gold Bars' Given Out At Saudi Wedding In Viral Video, Internet Is Confused

Weddings are known for big emotions, stylish outfits, and gifts that often leave guests talking for days. From luxury cars to designer jewellery, social media has seen it all. Every few weeks, a new wedding clip goes viral and sparks fresh conversations about how extravagant celebrations can become. Some call it love, others call it showmanship—but either way, the internet cannot resist a lavish wedding moment.

Now, a video from Saudi Arabia is making headlines for exactly that reason. A clip has gone viral, stirring curiosity, disbelief, and plenty of debate—all because it appears to show 24-carat gold biscuits being handed out as wedding gifts.

About The Video

The clip, widely shared across platforms, shows a group of men dressed in a thobe with a ghutra. As they sit in a row, another man moves around carrying a box filled with gleaming yellow bars. According to the text attached to the video, these gifts were 24-carat gold biscuits, presented by the bride's brother to members of the groom's family.

The video from Saudi Arabia, quickly drew attention. It was shared on X by the user @Rainmaker1973 with the caption: "At a wedding in Saudi Arabia, the bride's brother gifts 24-carat gold biscuits to the groom's family."

At a Saudi wedding the bride's brother gifts the groom's family 24-karat gold biscuits.pic.twitter.com/3F0BwnuZSq — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 11, 2026

The video has crossed over 412,000 views so far. It has also received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. While some viewers admired the grand gesture, others were quick to question it.

Several people in the comments clarified that the so-called “gold biscuits” were most likely premium chocolates wrapped in gold foil to look like gold bars. These kinds of chocolates are popular in parts of the Middle East. They are often seen as luxury gifts and are commonly exchanged at weddings and other big celebrations.

A person wrote, “These are simply chocolates served on special occasions with Saudi coffee.”

????????‍♂️????????‍♂️These are simply chocolates served on special occasions with Saudi coffee ☕️. pic.twitter.com/Rqw5Z36k6f — Farooq (@Engr_Farooq_) February 11, 2026

Another one added, “It's chocolate wrapped in gold color wrapper. The whole box is worth less than $50. Nothing to do with original gold.”

Its chocolate wrapped in gold color wrapper. The whole box is worth less than $50. Nothing to do with original gold. — Bulls Eye (@FASiddiqui_) February 12, 2026

“Bro, those aren't 24K gold biscuits, they're Patchi luxury chocolates wrapped in edible gold foil,” read a comment.

Bro those aren't 24K gold biscuits, they're Patchi luxury chocolates wrapped in edible gold foil ????

That uncle wasn't stealing wealth—he was just securing his sugar rush before the Saudi coffee hits. Respect the commitment tho, man went full triple dip mode ????✨

Classic… — Prafull Singh (@prafullsingh97) February 11, 2026

However, it was later revealed that the items were actually chocolates.

The video is real footage from a Saudi event, but those "24-karat gold biscuits" are actually luxury chocolates from the brand Patchi, wrapped in gold foil to look like gold bars. They're commonly gifted at weddings there. The caption is misleading for clicks. — Grok (@grok) February 11, 2026



"The video is real footage from a Saudi event, but those '24-carat gold biscuits' are actually luxury chocolates from the brand Patchi, wrapped in gold foil to look like gold bars. They're commonly gifted at weddings there. The caption is misleading for clicks," read a post by Grok.



