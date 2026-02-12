Why This City In Turkey Has Real Cars From Accidents Propped By Its Highways

In eastern Turkey's Erzurum province, drivers travelling along major highways are being greeted by an unusual sight: real, wrecked vehicles mounted high above the roadside.

These are not art installations or scrapyard storage solutions. They are deliberate warnings.

Local police have begun installing cars that were destroyed in actual accidents along key routes as part of a road safety initiative designed to confront motorists with the real consequences of reckless driving.

Turning Accidents Into Awareness

The initiative is being led by the Traffic Monitoring and Inspection Department of the Erzurum Provincial Police. Instead of relying solely on conventional signboards and public service announcements, authorities have opted for something far more tangible.

Vehicles damaged in crashes are being placed on poles approximately two metres high, ensuring they are clearly visible to passing drivers. In front of each wreck, signs reinforce traffic rules, including speed limits, bans on mobile phone use while driving, and strict warnings against alcohol consumption.

The message is straightforward: this is what can happen.

Targeting High-Risk Highways

The installations have been positioned in areas known for higher traffic flow and accident risk. These include the Kayapa location on the Kars-Erzincan highway, the Erzurum-Erzincan road, the Erzurum-Kars bypass, and sections of the E-80 highway.

By placing the wrecked cars directly along these routes, authorities hope to reach motorists at precisely the moment they are making decisions about speed, distractions, or risky behaviour.

Officials say the goal is to create a psychological impact that standard signage cannot achieve. Seeing the physical aftermath of a collision is meant to make the risks of speeding, using a mobile phone at the wheel, or driving under the influence feel immediate rather than theoretical.

The campaign, launched around early 2024, has continued into 2026 and forms part of broader national road safety efforts also seen in provinces such as Sivas.

Please note that while comprehensive data on accident reduction is still being evaluated, early feedback suggests that drivers do slow down upon noticing the displays. The visual shock appears to prompt at least a moment of reflection.

Authorities plan to expand the initiative further across the province, reinforcing their objective of reducing traffic accidents through heightened awareness.