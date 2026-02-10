Bad Bunny Was Invited To A Wedding. He Made The Couple A Viral Hit During Super Bowl Halftime Instead

Bad Bunny is currently making headlines, and depending on where your political loyalty lies, you might either be criticising him or hailing his performance at this year's Super Bowl. However, you will have to agree that once he is onstage (or screen), his charismatic personality can't be denied.

Amid all the noise surrounding his Super Bowl halftime performance, people can't believe that a couple actually got married. It is believed to be the most surreal and unbelievable halftime extravaganza pulled off by Bad Bunny and his event's directors and producers.

Real Wedding Amid Bad Bunny's Halftime Performance At The Super Bowl

In an interview with Variety, creative director Harriet Cuddeford got candid and shared how they pulled off a real wedding in the middle of a field, amid fans cheering for Bad Bunny and celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, David Grutman, Alix Earle, Karol G, Ronald Acuna Jr., Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, Cardi B, and Young Miko.

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny) and his team had a small hiccup before they delivered a performance of a lifetime. The NFL did not allow them to use more than 25 carts to bring equipment to the field of Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The solution? Production designers Bruce and Shelly Rodgers, as well as Julio Himede, hired around 380 people to play the grass on the field. This allowed them to execute hassle-free on-and-off staging.

"That solution of making the 'plant people', and then the plant people getting on and off in time, plus all the sets and all the performers - it was audacious in every direction. There were over 330 actual cast performers in addition to the plant people. It was just huge," Harriet Cuddeford told the publication.

The wedding was planned with many moving parts to make it a success amid superstar guests like Ricky Martin and Lady Gaga.

"There are just so many variables in live TV," Cuddeford said. "Even the weather. It was on a real grass field, and there was no roof. We had to have backup rain plans. There were so many things that could have caused an issue. But it just almost unfolded flawlessly before our eyes. We were all just like, 'Wow, it worked!'"

"It was the biggest team effort of a show I have ever been involved in," director Hamish Hamilton confessed.

A couple got married while Bad Bunny was performing at the Super Bowl halftime show pic.twitter.com/ZDTYSVPbQm — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 9, 2026

How The Couple Got Invited To Get Married During Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance

Hamilton shared that the couple had 15 extra wedding invitations. They sent a few to local businesses, hoping to get some perks. But they sent the last one to Bad Bunny.

"Hamilton said, "They were like, 'Why don't we send one to Bad Bunny? Lots of people send wedding invitations to him, so why not?'"

The Puerto Rican rapper's team reached out to the couple and invited them. They thought that they would get a signed photo. However, when they were asked to attend a Zoom call, they thought it was strange. They learnt about the plan on the call and could not say no to it. Who in their right mind would?

"An overprinting of wedding invitations led to a series of events that resulted in them getting married during Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl!" Hamilton added. One of the biggest wedding presents they received was Lady Gaga being their wedding singer.

The rest, as they say, is history.

