Lady Gaga Recalls "Completely Crashing" While Shooting <i>A Star Is Born</i>: "I Feel Lucky To Be Alive"

Lady Gaga, American singer, actor, and songwriter, is a television personality whose popularity extends beyond the US. Her real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, and in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, she recalled struggling with a mental health crisis in 2018.

According to Lady Gaga, she filmed A Star Is Born on lithium, a prescribed medication for stabilising mood. After she completed the shooting, the American singer began a tour for her 2016 album, Joanne.

The actor told the publication that she had a "psychotic break" one night.

Lady Gaga Went To A Psychiatric Care

Speaking to the publication, the actor said, "I did A Star Is Born on lithium. There was one day that my sister said to me, 'I don't see my sister anymore.' And I cancelled the tour."

"There was one day I went to the hospital for psychiatric care. I needed to take a break. I couldn't do anything... I completely crashed," she added.

The actor said it was "really scary" for her.

The actor added, "There was a time when I didn't think I could get better.... I feel really lucky to be alive. I know that might sound dramatic, but we know how this can go."

Lady Gaga Dealt With Fibromyalgia

Months after Lady Gaga cancelled her Joanne World Tour, she was honoured with the SAG-AFTRA Patron of the Artist Award fundraiser. During her acceptance speech, the singer talked about her "debilitating mental spirals" that prompted her to seek help.

"After years and years of saying yes to jobs, interviews, events - all opportunities, of course that I am so humbled and grateful to have had, because I know that there are so many who have not - and after working as hard as I possibly could to achieve my dreams, slowly but surely the word yes - 'Yes, sure' - became too automatic and my inner voice shutdown, which I have learned now is very unhealthy," quoted People.

"I was not empowered to say no," the American singer added.

"There were also symptoms, symptoms of dissociation and PTSD, and I did not have a team that included mental health support," she added.

The actor said, "This later morphed into physical chronic pain, fibromyalgia, panic attacks, acute trauma responses, and debilitating mental spirals that have included suicidal ideation and masochistic behaviour. Okay. I'm done with my list, but that list changed my life. And it changed my life not in a good way."

She is among many Hollywood and Bollywood actors who have advocated for mental health illnesses and are empowering people struggling with the ailments.

