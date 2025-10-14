Sara Ali Khan On Prioritising Mental Health: "Asking For Help Is A Sign Of Strength, Not Weakness"

Mental health has to be a priority, and actor Sara Ali Khan believes it too. She recently opened up about the pressures of Bollywood and why it's important to ask for help and slow down without feeling guilty about it.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Sara Ali Khan says that maintaining your mental health is simple. All you need to do is take a moment to breathe and allow yourself to cry.

Sara Ali Khan, who started her career in 2018 with Kedarnath, realised early on that taking care of her mental health was as important as taking care of her physical health.

“I've always believed that strength isn't about bottling up your emotions, it's about having the courage to acknowledge them. In my industry, the pressures can be intense, and it's easy to feel like you have to ‘handle everything on your own' to be strong,” Sara Ali Khan told the publication.

Further emphasising the importance of prioritising her mental health, the 30-year-old actor shares, “I realised early on that taking care of my mind is just as important as taking care of my body.”

To Sara Ali Khan, therapy and getting mental health support are “not signs of weakness, they are tools for growth and self-awareness.”

Sara Ali Khan also thinks that therapy is a really helpful tool when you are going through a tough time. “It gives you a safe space to reflect, to understand your emotions better, and to just be honest with yourself,” added the Simmba actor.

The Atrangi Re actor shares that simple things in life are more important to get through difficult times.

“Sometimes it's just making time to breathe, to move your body, to cry if you need to, or to rest without feeling guilty. Those moments helped me process what I was feeling and reminded me that I'm stronger than I think. I've learned it's okay to ask for help, and it's okay to slow down. You don't have to have it all together all the time; just showing up for yourself is enough,” she added.

The actor believes that while today's generation is prioritising mental health, there is still a stigma around it. According to her, people should normalise talking about mental health and seeking therapy for it.