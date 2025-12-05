Hyderabad Man Loses 20 Kg In 6 Months, Shares His Weight Loss Diet Plan

Losing a significant amount of weight in a short span can be challenging for anyone beginning their weight-loss journey. With the ever-growing number of fad diets and quick fixes, it is easy to get caught up in the hype and overlook the simple changes that can lead to real, sustainable results.

A man recently shared his inspiring story of shedding 20 kg in just six months. His approach? A series of small but sustainable tweaks to his daily habits that collectively led to a dramatic transformation.

How This Hyderabad Man Lost 20 Kg In 6 Months

In a post shared on X, TEDx speaker Prudhvi Chowdary who hails from Hyderabad, revealed 14 habits that helped him lose 20 kg within six months. He wrote, "6 Months, 20Kgs down later. It isn't just about weight loss, it is more about finding confidence, finding a purpose in the things I'm doing, practising discipline and making progress mentally & physically."

Prudhvi began his weight-loss journey by eliminating sugar from his diet. Instead, he opted for monk fruit sweetener as a substitute when needed. He avoided maida, biryani, sweets and ice cream, and focused on maintaining clean and predictable eating habits.

A well-structured workout routine also played a crucial role in his transformation, consisting of 45 minutes of cardio and 45 minutes of strength training every day. Ensuring adequate protein intake was a priority, with a target of around 1.5 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight in each meal.

Hydration And Diet Schedule Are Important For Weight Loss

He made it a point to drink 3 litres of water daily, replacing random snacking with a more mindful approach of consuming 500 grams of cut fruits. Additionally, he incorporated a small daily intake of dry fruits, including two walnuts and five almonds.

Prudhvi followed a strict schedule for his meals. He had lunch before 12:30 PM and dinner by 7:00 PM. His sleep routine was equally disciplined, with bedtime at 9:30 PM and wake-up time at 5:30 AM.

Breakfast was a non-negotiable part of his day, typically consisting of two dosas or three idlis, three egg whites and a cup of milk coffee without sugar. His lunch was simple, featuring 120 grams of rice, vegetables or non-veg curry and 100 grams of curd. Dinner followed a similar pattern, usually 250 grams of tandoori or grilled chicken. To track his progress, he used the Healthify app to log his meals.

In his post, Prudhvi encouraged others to take the first step towards their own transformation. "Start today. Get Fit. Happy Transformation," he concluded.

