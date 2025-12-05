Kareena Kapoor's Fitness Coach Shares A Sneak Peek Into Her Workout Plan

Kareena Kapoor has been an inspiration for fitness enthusiasts before fad diets and quick workouts were going viral on social media. Do you remember her from when she was a size zero? Every actor and individual wanted to be like her.

Now that the Crew actor is a mother of two, she still continues to encourage her fans to stay fit. From yoga to rigorous at-home exercises, her workout plan is consistent, and she follows it religiously with utmost dedication.

In the latest viral post, her fitness coach, Mahesh, has shared a reel in which the actor is spotted exercising at her home. The best part? You can follow the same workout plan without paying a hefty fee for the gym membership, and this time, you will be able to complete your New Year resolution.

Quick Feet Jumps Or Shuffles

In the first exercise, Kareena is spotted jumping, at a high speed, from side to side. It is an excellent warm-up workout. You can do it before sliding into a more rigorous routine. Not to mention that this one exercise shakes up your entire body.

Blend Of Plank And Kick-Through

The focus of the camera shifts to another exercise which is a combination plank and kick-through. Kareena had a ball fixed between her knees to improve stability. She is on all fours and twisting her body. It is again a complete workout that you can do at the comfort of your home and work on your arms, core strength, and legs.

Quadruped Crawl

In this exercise, Kareena has rested her legs against the wall to achieve maximum support and avoid slipping. She keeps one hand on the ground and reachs out with another. She relaxes and reaches out again. This variation of quadruped crawl is also good to improve your core strength.

Step-Up With Dumbbell Overhead Press

Next, we spotted Kareena Kapoor doing a variation of step-up with dumbbell overhead press. She had weights in both her hands and she was climbing a platform. But the actor takes it a step further by rotating her leg over a foam pipe, descending from the platform, and repeating. This packs lower and upper body workouts in just one exercise and can help you achieve a toned body.

Bodyweight Squat

In this exercise, Kareena has dumbbells in both hands. She jumps swiftly, lands on her knees and stretches her hands out. The actor jumps again into a relaxed standing position and repeats the process. This variation of bodyweight squat can help you strengthen core muscles, manage weight, lose thigh and belly fat, and tone your arms.

Kneeling Overhead Plate Raise

This was the last exercise that we saw Kareena performing in the viral reel. She was sitting on her knees with a heavy weight in her hands. She was moving the weight around her head. It can help you target your abdomen, shoulders, and triceps. It engages the glutes and core for stability.

Try Kareena's exercises at home to strengthen your core and manage your weight. Following this workout can be your realistic New Year resolution.

