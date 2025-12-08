Huge Flames, Heavy Smoke: New Video Shows Goa Club Engulfed In Fire

Flames, smoke, fireballs and then an inferno -- a video from 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa, moments after a deadly fire broke out late on Saturday, captures how a musical night turned into a living nightmare and claimed 25 lives.

🔴#BREAKING | New visuals emerge of the Goa nightclub fire: Video shows blaze spreading across the nightclub which killed 25 including multiple tourists pic.twitter.com/Fis6dYEy8Z — NDTV (@ndtv) December 8, 2025

While the cause of the blaze is yet to be confirmed, fireworks during a musical performance are said to have started the fire. Officials also suspect that the nightclub at Arpora, about 25 km from Panaji, did not have a fire department clearance.

According to the club's Instagram handle, it was hosting a 'Bollywood Banger Night' Saturday night. Viral visuals have shown a dancer grooving to the beats of Sholay chartbuster 'Mehbooba Mehbooba' when the first flames appear on the ceiling. A little while ago, fireworks went off inside the nightclub to add zing to the performance.

The 25 victims of the tragedy comprise 20 staff members and five tourists. Police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, negligence and acts endangering safety. Four staff members of the nightclub have been arrested. Police are now looking for the property promoters Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said a Goa team has left for Delhi to look for the Luthras, who run outlets in several cities. Two other properties of Romeo Lane in Goa have been sealed.