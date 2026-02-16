Bombay High Court Says State Also Accountable For Goa Tragedy, Flags 'Systemic Failure'

The Bombay High Court at Goa has delivered a significant ruling in the wake of the December 2025 Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub tragedy, holding both the state government and the establishment's owners accountable for compensating the victims.

The Division Bench, comprising Justices Suman Shyam and Amit Jamsandekar, observed that the fire, which claimed 25 lives, was the direct result of serious regulatory lapses and a clear violation of fundamental rights. The court emphasised that the state cannot distance itself from liability simply because the nightclub was a private business, noting that the enforcement of safety and licensing norms remains a primary governmental responsibility.

In a move that widens the impact of the case, the court has expanded its inquiry beyond the individual nightclub to examine systemic failures across Goa's local governance. All village panchayats have been directed to file affidavits detailing construction permissions, trade licenses, and no-objection certificates issued over the last five years.

The bench is placing particular scrutiny on coastal panchayats, seeking to identify local bodies that may have improperly cleared commercial operations or failed to regulate hazardous premises within their jurisdictions.

Regarding financial relief for the families of the victims, the court expressed dissatisfaction with the limited ad-hoc payments made so far. The bench has directed the state government to release full compensation immediately, with the provision to recover these funds later from those found legally responsible.

To ensure this recovery is possible, the court has indicated it may resort to coercive measures, including the attachment of properties belonging to the nightclub's management and other accused parties.

The legal proceedings are moving forward alongside ongoing criminal investigations. The court noted that the concerned panchayat secretary and sarpanch are already in custody, while the nightclub's owners were brought to Goa during the probe to face charges related to the blaze and alleged documentation irregularities.

Authorities have been tasked with providing a full account of the assets held by the accused to facilitate future recovery proceedings for victim compensation.

The case originated from the devastating fire in Arpora, which started in an underground kitchen area late at night. The high court previously converted related civil proceedings into a suo motu PIL to ensure that responsibility is clearly assigned and that new safeguards are established to prevent such a tragedy from recurring.

The state is expected to provide a comprehensive report on its compliance with these directions and the progress of compensation disbursal during the next hearing, scheduled for February 24, 2026.