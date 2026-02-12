'Return To India If You Want Your Case Heard': High Court To Vijay Mallya

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya must return to India if he wants his petition against a law that designated him a fugitive to be heard, the Bombay High Court said today. Mallya can't ask for equitable relief while deliberately avoiding court proceedings, the high court said.

Mallya's petition challenged provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEO) Act. A Bombay High Court bench headed by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar gave Mallya a final chance to make it clear whether he intends to return.

The high court said it saw Mallya evading the court's jurisdiction and so, he can't expect relief in his petition.

"You must return. If you do not return, we cannot hear your petition. You are evading the court process, so you can't seek equitable relief while deliberately avoiding court proceedings. Nevertheless, in fairness, we are not dismissing the case and are giving you another chance," the high court said.

The court ordered Mallya to file an affidavit clearly stating whether he will return to India or not. "When will you come? You (Mallya) have already argued that you are entitled to a hearing without your physical presence in a court of law. But first file an affidavit clearly stating so," Chief Justice Chandrashekhar said.

The matter will be heard next on February 18.

'Must Return To Face Trial'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said India remains fully committed to ensuring that economic fugitives wanted in India return to face trial.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said while several legal processes are involved, the government is actively pursuing the return of economic offenders, including high-profile names like Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi.

"We remain fully committed that people who are fugitives and wanted by law in India return to the country. Several layers of legalities are involved, but we are working to bring them back so they can face trial before the courts here," he said.

Both Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi face charges of financial irregularities in India, though they have denied the allegations.

A total of 15 individuals have been declared fugitive economic offenders under the 2018 law. Of these, nine were involved in large-scale financial fraud against public-sector banks, resulting in a principal loss of Rs 26,645 crore. Interest accrued on these loans up to October 31, 2025, amounts to Rs 31,437 crore, while Rs 19,187 crore has been recovered from the offenders.

Mallya has been living in the UK since 2016.