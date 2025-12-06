Why Gucchi Mushrooms At Putin's Rashtrapati Bhavan Banquet Cost 40,000 Per Kg

President of Russia Vladimir Putin was in India, first time since December 2021, for India-Russia summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only gifted him a Russian edition of Bhagavad Gita but was also spotted carpooling with him.

The meet culminated at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on Friday, after President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet for the President of Russia, Prime Minister of India, Union Ministers of India, and diplomats.

This dinner was not only special but also unique. First, the entire menu was vegetarian, and it featured regional delicacies from across India. The list included gur sandesh from West Bengal, yellow dal tadka from North India, murukku from southern parts of the country, jhol momo from regions sharing border with Tibet and Nepal, and gucchi doon chetin (stuffed morel mushrooms served with walnut chutney) from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmiri dish is special not just because of its origin but because of a rare ingredient that grows in the Himalayan region - Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. This is the story of rediscovering this culinary gem and understanding why it sells for almost Rs 35,000 to 40,000 per kilogram.

Why Are Gucchi Mushrooms Rare?

Gucchi mushrooms are wild and cannot be easily cultivated because they need a specific temperature and type of soil to grow, making them rare. They are often found in the Himalayan region in the spring season, just after the conclusion of the snowfall season. Do not be surprised to read that these can also be cultivated in the aftermath of forest fires.

Thus, their unique requirement to grow makes them a rare find. In fact, local communities in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand spend weeks in search of their culinary gems, navigating hard terrain just to find the precious fungi.

Foraging elusive gucchi mushrooms is a challenging task, but locals continue with their hunt because they can only be harvested for a few weeks, when the nature creates favourable conditions for them to grow. Despite being rare, they are in high demand among culinary masters who understand their value and locals, who use them in traditional medicine for their various health benefits. Depending on availability, the cost can soar to ₹50,000 per kilogram, earning them the title of the world's most expensive mushrooms.

Gucchi Mushrooms Are Expensive But Crucial To Local Cuisine

If you call yourself a gourmet, you would know how rare ingredients like gucchi mushrooms are culinary delights. Their umami flavour can instantly add a punch to any boring gravy, soup, or stews.

The expensive fungi is not only used to prepare gucchi doon chetin but also to cook gucchi pulao, yakhni, and roganjosh. Because of its meaty texture, it is a perfect meat replacement for a vegan or vegetarian meal, which is why gucchi doon chetin made an appearance on the menu for Vladimir Putin's dinner at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

