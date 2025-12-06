What Putin's Rashtrapati Bhavan Dinner Menu Had: Jhol Momo To Gucchi Doon Chetin, A Breakdown

President of Russia Vladimir Putin was in India to attend the India-Russia summit. From residing in ITC Maurya's Chanakya Suite to Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting him the Russian edition of Bhagavad Gita, his visit to India, first in the last four years, has been a memorable one and grabbed everyone's attention in India and Russia, as well as other countries.

But what is more interesting is the vegetarian menu at the state dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday, December 6, 2025, post which he left the capital.

What Putin's Rashtrapati Bhavan Vegetarian Dinner Menu Had

The President of Russia, Prime Minister of India, President of India, union ministers of India, and diplomats from both countries were presented with a 2-page vegetarian menu. It included,

Murungelai Chaaru - It's a healthy soup made with moringa leaves and moong beans. Garnished with curry leaf scented seeds, it boasts anti-inflammatory properties, detoxifies the body, and aids in digestion.

Gucchi Doon Chetin - It's an appetiser comprising stuffed morel mushrooms with Kashmiri walnut chutney. It's a powerhouse of nutrition.

Kaale Chane Ke Shikampuri - Next on the menu were pan-grilled kebabs of black gram served with mint sauce and sheermal bread, a mildly sweet delicacy that has roots in Mughal kitchens.

Vegetable Jhol Momo With Chutney - Last among appetisers were vegetable jhol momo with chutney. Pelmeni-inspired steamed vegetable dumplings were served with water chestnut and spicy tomato dip. It's a Nepali delicacy.

Zafrani Paneer Roll - The main course menu began with this dish that includes roulade of cottage cheese and dry fruits cooked and served in saffron-scented sauce.

Palak Methi Mattar Ka Saag - Next was the winter seasonal gravy of palak methi mattar ka saag in which spinach and fenugreek leaves were slow-cooked with fresh peas and tempered with mustard seeds.

Tandoori Bharwan Aloo - Shining bright amid main course delicacies were tandoori bharwan aloo. This delight was made with stuffed chargrilled potatoes marinated in a blend of spices and yoghurt.

Achaari Baingan - This dish is made by cooking baby aubergines in a sweet and spicy sauce flavoured with pickling spices.

Yellow Dal Tadka - A staple in every Indian household, yellow tadka was featured on the menu. Yellow lentils are simmered with onion and tomato and finished with a tempering of asafoetida and cumin seeds.

Dry Fruit Saffron Pulao - To complement the creamy gravies and rich seasonal delights, dry fruit saffron pulao, comprising dum-cooked basmati rice, was shining bright on the royal menu.

Indian Breads - To pair these luscious and finger-licking good gravies, the diplomats were served with Indian breads, including biscuity roti, lachha paratha, satanaj roti, magaz naan, and missi roti.

Badam Ka Halwa - For desserts, the first dish was badam ka halwa, which is a winter delicacy in India. The sweet treat was garnished with toasted nuts.

Kesar-Pista Kulfi - Kulfi is an Indian ice-cream variant, only richer because it is made with milk. It was infused with saffron, pistachios, and cardamoms.

Desserts also included fresh fruits. On the table, gur sandesh (a Bengali sweet made with fresh cottage cheese and jaggery) and murukku (South Indian savoury deep-fried snack) were also present to elevate the dining experience. The guests were served an antioxidant-rich blend of orange, pomegranate, ginger, carrot.

The section of salads included khaman kakdi, beetroot, boondi raita, banana chips, gongura pickle, mango chutney, and shakarkandi papdi chaat with kamrak.

