What The Presidential Suite Where Putin Is Staying In Delhi Costs Per Night

Russian President Vladimir Putin will touch down in New Delhi today (December 4) for a two-day visit. For this high-profile visit, the ITC Maurya Hotel has become the centre of attention, both for the media and security agencies.

Scheduled to land at 4:30 PM, President Putin was preceded by a full security detail. The hotel is now under tight surveillance, with all rooms booked, corriors barricaded, and entry points carefully monitored. Multiple security agencies have set up grids, access controls, and rapid-response teams across the property, ensuring the visit goes smoothly.

Putin will reside in ITC Maurya's most opulent suite. Photo: ITC

A Presidential Stay: The Chanakya Suite

According to a report by DNA India, Putin will reside in ITC Maurya's most opulent suite, the Chanakya Suite, often compared to the equally luxurious Chandragupta Suite.

Over the years, this suite has hosted several world leaders. The suite spans 4,600 square feet and offers both luxury and heritage. Rent per night is estimated at Rs 8–10 lakh.

The Chanakya Suite. Photo: ITC

The interiors are a mix of elegance and grandeur. Silk-panelled walls, dark wooden floors and priceless artworks, including Tyeb Mehta pieces and illustrations inspired by the Arthashastra, set the tone.

The rooms's interiors are a mix of elegance and grandeur. Photo: ITC

Dining is equally classy, with Villeroy & Boch crockery and Cristal De Paris glassware.

Facilities in the Chanakya Suite include:

Master bedroom with a walk-in closet

Private steam room and sauna

Fully equipped gym

Large reception and living areas

12-seat dining room

Guest room, study, and office spaces

Sweeping views of New Delhi with intricately hand-carved interiors

The suite comes with a large living room. Photo: ITC

The suite is designed to blend ancient Indian royal grandeur with modern comfort. The idea is to provide heads of state with a space that feels both regal and private.

About ITC Maurya

ITC Maurya has been a top choice for visiting global dignitaries for over 40 years. The hotel is considered a benchmark for luxury in New Delhi. With 411 rooms and 26 suites, it offers nine food and beverage outlets and five banqueting and meeting venues.

Beyond the grand presidential suite, the property offers a range of accommodations for guests:

Rooms

Executive Club: The Executive Club rooms are compact yet well-equipped, designed to meet the needs of today's modern travellers. Each room spans 26 square meters and includes a bathtub with an overhead shower. Guests also enjoy a tea and coffee set, ensuring comfort and convenience during their stay.

The Executive Club rooms. Photo: ITC

Executive Club Exclusive: Located in a private block, the Executive Club Exclusive rooms offer enhanced privacy and comfort. These 30-square-meter rooms feature elegant dark wood panelling and soft, tasteful decor. The rooms also include walk-in showers, combining style with modern amenities for a relaxed stay.

the Executive Club Exclusive room. Photo: ITC

The Towers: The Towers is a quiet and exclusive section of the hotel, offering a premium experience. These 40-square-meter rooms come with a dedicated check-in and check-out reception. Guests can enjoy an evening cocktail in the lounge and a luxurious breakfast.

ITC One: ITC One rooms are spacious and elegant, designed to offer a sense of calm and luxury. Each 53-square-meter room is furnished with sophisticated decor and high-end amenities.

Suites

Deluxe Suites: The Deluxe Suites are tastefully decorated with decor inspired by the grandeur of the Mauryan era. Ranging from 45 to 59 square meters, these suites offer exclusive facilities and services. Guests enjoy daily breakfast, floor butler service and “luxury hours” featuring cocktails.

Luxury Suites: The Luxury Suites are large, lavish and designed for guests seeking the ultimate indulgence. With sizes ranging from 84 to 118 square meters, these suites feature spacious living rooms and bedrooms. Personalised butler service and daily breakfast are provided, ensuring that every guest experiences world-class hospitality in style.

A Blend Of Security And Luxury

For high-profile guests like President Putin, ITC Maurya goes beyond luxury. The hotel becomes a fortress, with corridors and entry points carefully monitored and rapid-response teams on standby. Yet, it manages to retain the charm and comfort expected by international leaders.

A History Of Hosting World Leaders

Over the years, ITC Maurya has been the preferred residence for heads of state visiting India. The hotel's mix of heritage architecture, modern amenities and unmatched hospitality makes it an ideal choice for dignitaries.

From cosy Executive Club rooms to palatial Luxury Suites, the hotel caters to every need. Yet, the Chanakya Suite remains the crown jewel, reserved for the most prominent guests.