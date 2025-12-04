Shenaz Treasury Shares What Solo Travel Teaches You In New Instagram Video

Solo travelling hits different. You make all the arrangements with a beating heart, but once you arrive at your destination, it feels like a whole new world has opened up in front of you. Former actor and travel influencer Shenaz Treasury, who has been solo travelling for years, has shared the "highs and lows" of journeying alone.

In an Instagram post, Shenaz wrote, "Everyone must solo travel at least once in their life. Solo travel is a must. Especially before you get married and have a family."

In the video, the Ishq Vishk star broke down the experience of solo travelling into highs and lows.

Let us take a look.

The Highs Of Solo Travelling

One of the greatest perks of solo travelling, according to Shenaz, is that you can wake up whenever you want. “It is your trip, your rules”, which gives you “total freedom… to do whatever you want.” As you explore new places, you meet strangers and have “great conversations with people from all over the world”, making you feel alive. What's more, solo travelling allows you to “hear your own thoughts”. “You can journal like a movie star in a cafe,” adds Shenaz.

The Lows Of Solo Travelling

Coming to the lows, Shenaz highlights that solo travelling means you have “nobody to wake up with.” Then comes the “decision fatigue”, where you wake up every day thinking, “What do I do today? It is all on you.” While everyone else is roaming around and visiting restaurants with their partners or friends, “you are just there by yourself… eating dinner alone,” shares the globetrotter. Another hard pill to swallow while solo travelling is the spiral of overthinking, be it about a relationship or a job.

The Key Takeaway From Solo Travelling

In conclusion, Shenaz reveals that the highs and lows are the “beauty of solo travelling” that pushes her to do it again and again. Why? “The highs make you fly, and the lows make you grow. So when you come out of it, you are a different person,” she asserts.

So the next time you are in two minds, remember that solo travelling can be a soul-enriching experience.

