Shenaz Treasury Takes You Inside A Delhi Home With Incredible AQI Of 15 When It Is AQI 200 Outdoors

As Delhi battles its annual pollution crisis and the air quality index (AQI) plunges into hazardous levels like 200 or 300, one extraordinary home in the city's Sainik Farms has achieved what seems almost impossible - maintaining an AQI of just 15.

Recently, actress and travel content creator Shenaz Treasury paid a visit to this remarkable residence and shared a video tour, giving viewers a glimpse into the sustainable world created by Peter Singh (80) and Neeno Kaur (71).

In the video, Shenaz can be seen engaging with the couple as they walk her through their plant-filled home that has become a model for sustainable and self-sufficient living.

This sustainable lifestyle started when Neeno was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, a blood cancer, in 1998.

A Home That Breathes Clean Air

At a time when Delhi's AQI routinely crosses the 400 mark, Peter and Neeno's home is a refreshing anomaly. The couple has created a green sanctuary where the indoor AQI rarely exceeds 15.

Their secret lies in the sheer abundance of greenery. With over 15,000 plants thriving across the property, the home feels more like a botanical garden than a typical residence. Each plant plays a role in filtering pollutants and releasing oxygen.

Beyond the greenery, the architecture itself plays a critical role. Shenaz's video reveals that the house was built using traditional methods, bricks are bound with lime mortar instead of cement, and lime is also used in place of synthetic paints.

Even the roof is unconventional: stone tiles replace the usual concrete slab, keeping the interiors cooler in summer and regulating indoor temperatures throughout the year. This thoughtful approach not only reduces heat but also enhances air circulation, reducing the need for artificial cooling.

One of the most striking revelations from Shenaz's visit is the couple's commitment to self-sufficiency. Their home runs entirely on solar power, meaning it is off the electricity grid.

They have also implemented an extensive rainwater harvesting system, capable of storing 15,000 litres of water, which is then used to irrigate the plants.

What's more, every drop of water is reused.

Growing Their Own Food

In the video, Neeno proudly shows Shenaz their lush vegetable garden, which produces a variety of fresh, organic produce year-round. The couple rarely buys vegetables from outside, relying instead on what they grow themselves.

Even the problem of stubble burning - a major contributor to Delhi's pollution - has been turned into a positive. Instead of viewing it as waste, Peter and Neeno use stubble effectively within their ecosystem, integrating it into composting and soil enrichment.

In Delhi, this couple has built a true green haven.

ALSO READ: "If I Walk Like This In Delhi Or Mumbai...": Shenaz Treasury's Video From Brazil For Indian Women Divides Internet