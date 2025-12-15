Failed RAW Agent In Pakistan: The <i>Dhurandhar</i> Reels Going Viral Online

Dhurandhar, which released on December 5, is officially a box office blockbuster that has domestically minted over Rs 350 crore. Not just fans, even celebrities are going gaga after watching Aditya Dhar's action film, starring A-listers, including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan.

But influencers and fans are taking their love for the film and Ranveer's character Hamza Ali Mazari (aka Jaskirat Singh) up a notch by sharing hilarious memes as failed RAW agents in Pakistan (or on their first day in Pakistan as a RAW agent).

Dhurandhar Reels Going Viral Online

An X user has compiled the memes. In the first reel, an influencer shot himself while drinking tea at a stall. When the time came to pay for it, he instantly asked for the scanner, a witty take on Pakistan's economy. It also highlights how India is a technologically advanced country, where even small tea stalls have QR codes to accept digital payments.

Ankita Sehgal, a digital content creator, shared a reel on Sunday, showcasing how she would be dead if she were sent as an undercover RAW agent. She is speaking to an older Pakistani woman who offers her biryani, but she refuses, saying she does not eat rice on Ekadashi, a popular practice among Hindus.

In yet another reel, the influencer shows himself meeting Rehman Dakait (played by Akshaye Khanna) for the first time. However, instead of greeting him in Arabic with 'Salam Walekum', he instantly bows down to touch his feet, another common practice among Hindus. Younger ones touch the feet of elders as a sign of respect and seek their blessings.

In this reel, the influencer shows himself as a RAW agent sitting in a Pakistani restaurant. As soon as he starts to dig into his meal, he pauses, switches on his phone, and plays Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most popular shows in India, airing since 2008.

Another influencer made a reel in which, as a RAW agent, he told a man questioning him that he was from Hyderabad, Pakistan. He also answered correctly when asked about the background of his father, where he studied, and the only English line that every Pakistani knows, "Boys played well," a reference to cricket. However, when asked about the name of his father, he replied, "Hindustan," a joke referring to the partition of India in 1947 that resulted in two independent nations - India and Pakistan.

The internet is flooded with more witty and funny memes like these. Watch one, and the social media algorithm will bombard you with more. If you endlessly scroll reels before falling asleep, watch these hilarious Dhurandhar memes for jolly laughs until your stomach starts hurting.

