Sonali Bendre Is Staying At This Heritage Hotel In Ahmedabad, Where A Night Costs Rs 11,000

Sonali Bendre, who recently finished shooting for Pati Patni Aur Panga, is in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. How do we know? The Hum Saath Saath Hain actor shared a carousel of images from her stay at a heritage hotel in India's first UNESCO World Heritage City.

The actor checked into The House of MG, a premium boutique hotel in Ahmedabad. It is one of the oldest buildings in the city, representing the colonial old-world architecture of the 20th century. With 38 rooms, modern amenities, and two restaurants on the premises, it is one of the luxurious stays in the city where you can get acquainted with the local culture.

What Did Sonali Bendre Eat In Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Sharing a glimpse of her meal, Sonali Bendre captioned it, "Food coma... the best thali ever."

It was a special meal prepared at Agashiye, The House of MG's iconic rooftop Gujarati fine dining restaurant. The thali comprises rice, farsan, roti, kadhi, dal, salad, mixed vegetables, sweet dishes, chaat, juice, green vegetable, pulses and potato curry.

This meal promises not only a gastronomic ride but also ensures that you slip into a state of sound sleep soon after indulging.

Cost Of Staying At Ahmedabad's Heritage Hotel

The House of MG has three properties where people can stay or book the space for shooting, photography and filming. The sunlit corridors, antique furniture, and carved details on the walls make it a sought-after accommodation among tourists.

The boutique hotel features three properties - The House of MG Bungalow, Mangaldas Ni Haveli I, and Mangaldas Ni Haveli II. The Bungalow is a restored living heritage space that once served as a grand family abode. It now consists of a fine dining restaurant, state-of-the-art rooms, and event spaces built around traditional verandas and courtyards. The cost of booking a room here starts at Rs 12,500.

Mangaldas Ni Haveli is a 300-year-old heritage stay in Ahmedabad, which was restored and features intricate wooden carvings. It features traditional courtyards and opulent suites. If you want to experience the old-world charm of Ahmedabad and warm hospitality, you can book this bed-and-breakfast stay. However, the price of staying here is not known because the website's booking page is not active.

The last is Mangaldas Ni Haveli II - a 150-year-old heritage property in Ahmedabad. It blends traditional architecture with modern amenities and comfort. Its restored interiors still exude the OG vibes of the city and its vibrant heritage. You can book a stay here for an extended period to shoot or host gatherings. The cost of staying here a night starts around Rs 11,000.

