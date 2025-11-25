What Is Autophagy, The Naturopathy Cure Sonali Bendre Credits Her Cancer Recovery To

In 2018, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with stage four metastatic cancer, one that breaks away from the source and spreads to other parts of the body. When she announced it on social media, the actor wrote, "high-grade cancer that we didn't see coming," but never mentioned the specific initial location.

Cut to November 21, 2025, Bendre took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share, "When I was diagnosed with cancer, this study really helped me. My naturopath introduced me to it, and this is what I followed - Autophagy for healing. And I continue to follow it to date."

She linked the post of Dr Yoshinori Ohsumi winning the Nobel Prize for discovering how the body eats its own damaged cells when it doesn't receive food. The medical term for it is autophagy, which refers to 'self-eating', and the Japanese biologist uncovered this phenomenon in 2016.

What Is Autophagy?

In layman's terms, autophagy is the natural cellular recycling program, according to a Cleveland Clinic report. When the amount of nutrients in the body is low, it breaks down the damaged cell parts; thus, it recycles the waste and transforms it into usable energy for rebuilding healthier cells.

This process is also linked to lower inflammation, slower ageing, and protection against neurodegenerative diseases, metabolic decline, and cancer buildup. Just like how you replace a malfunctioning unit in machinery to make it sturdy and extend its life. Your body works the same way, and this process also strengthens your immunity.

While autophagy as a concept emerged in the 1960s, Oshumi's discoveries helped scientists understand how a single cell recycles itself. It led medical professionals to explore its uses in physiological processes, such as response to infection and adaptation to starvation.

How Can Autophagy Help Treat Cancer?

One must note that autophagy can act be a tumour suppressor or a promoter, says a study published in the National Library of Medicine. If one follows the autophagy process under professional guidance, it can help to remove damaged cells and maintain genomic stability (the ability to maintain its genetic material).

Autophagy is introduced into the body by triggering the survival response of the cells by stressing them ouit, says a Cleveland Clinic report. A few ways in which a person can do that are by fasting, switching to a high-fat and low-carb diet, restricting calorie intake, and exercising.

Social Media Reactions To Sonali Bendre's Post

After Sonali Bendre shared her experience, some social media users supported her, while many slammed her, claiming she was promoting the therapy as a treatment or cure for cancer.

Dr Noel N.K., an orthopaedic surgeon, wrote, "Naturopathy is THE treatment for any type of cancer. It can cure and eliminate all cancer cells from your body."

However, Dr Ajit, a radiation oncologist, denied these facts. He asserted, "Naturopathy/ Ayurveda/ Unani/ Yoga/ Siddha/Homoeopathy does not treat cancer."

One person reminded Bendre that she opted for medical treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre in New York.

Another X user slammed Bendre's claim and wrote, "How much you got for peddling this nonsense? You didn't even get the treatment done in India Babe !!!"

Dr Sumeet Shah, Director at PSRI Hospital, New Delhi, wrote, "Seems like it is the season of tech bro's, celebrities and influencers making false medical claims. Sad that cancer survivors have also joined the list."

Sonali Bendre Releases Statement After Being Trolled For Claiming Autophagy Helped Her Fight Cancer

On November 24, 2025, Bendre issued a statement clarifying her stance. She wrote, "I have never claimed to be a doctor, but I'm certainly not a quack either. I am a cancer survivor, someone who has lived through the fear, pain, uncertainty, and rebuilding that the disease brings."

"Everything I've ever spoken about has been my experience and my learning. As I've repeatedly said, no two cancers are the same and no treatment path is identical. One of the many protocols I personally explored, after thorough research and medical guidance, was autophagy. It made a difference for me then, and continues to do so today... for me," the actor clarified.

"What truly matters is open, respectful dialogue. We don't all have to agree, but we should avoid dismissing one another simply because we lean toward different approaches. Each person must choose what feels right, safe, and empowering to them. I will always share my journey with honesty and humility, never as a prescription, but as lived experience," Bendre concluded.

Bendre cleared the air that she was not promoting autophagy as a treatment for any kind of cancer, but she shared that the process helped her survive her condition. She opted for this procedure under medical guidance.

