How Akshaye Khanna Went From 'Mughal Emperor In <i>Chhaava</i>' To 'Cold Gangster In <i>Dhurandhar</i>', Reveals Makeup Artist

Akshaye Khanna is truly the man of the moment. He stunned audiences with his gripping portrayal of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar, and just months earlier, he delivered a powerful performance as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Chhaava.

Now, make-up and prosthetics artist Preetisheel Singh took to social media and spoke about the actor's incredible transformation in both films. Sharing two contrasting images of Akshaye - one from each project - she mentioned the challenge and joy of designing such visually and emotionally distinct characters.

What Preetisheel Singh Wrote In Her Post

She wrote, "Designing contrast is easy, making it believable is not. A single actor, stretched across timelines, temperaments, and histories."

Preetisheel added, "A cold gangster in Dhurandhar. A restrained Mughal emperor in Chhaava."

"What never shifted was Akshaye Khanna's command of nuance and that rare instinct that keeps surprising you, even after so many years. To build both these characters in the same year was such a joy," she concluded. Take a look:

About Akshaye Khanna's Looks In Chhaava And Dhurandhar

Akshaye Khanna delivers two striking and distinctly different looks in Chhaava and Dhurandhar. In Chhaava, he transforms into the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb with a chilling intensity - long, white-streaked hair, a heavy grey beard, kohl-rimmed eyes, and richly embroidered traditional robes.

In contrast, Dhurandhar gives us Khanna as Rehman Dakait, whose character bursts into the viral FA9LA song wearing an all-black pathani suit.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is closing in on the Rs 900 crore mark at the Indian box office. According to Jio Studios, the film has earned Rs 840.85 crore in 35 days. The makers have also announced that the sequel will hit cinemas on March 19, 2026 and will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



