Sonali Bendre's Asymmetrical Printed Dress Makes Summer Days Look So Inviting

Sonali Bendre is truly a fashionista at heart, and her latest OOTD is giving summer style a spin. The actress stunned in a floor-length beige dress from the clothing brand, Twinkle Hanspal.

The outfit featured a collared neckline with a button-down front and was adorned with delicate, black floral line art prints all over. It had short sleeves and a fitted waist that accentuated her silhouette. The lower part of the dress had an asymmetrical, layered, and slightly flared design with a sheer, flowing fabric overlay that added volume and elegance.



Styled by Khushi Nimbalkar, Sonali teamed her outfit with a pair of nude high heels, which complemented the soft and neutral tone of the dress. The metal earrings and matching rings were the perfect accessories. With subtle eyeshadow, defined brows and mauve lipstick, Sonali looked radiant in her minimal glam. She left her tresses open in loose, soft curls.

On another page, Sonali Bendre exuded chic lady vibes in a black co-ord set from the shelves of Advait.

She picked out an ornately decorated blazer featuring embroidered nature-inspired patterns in multi-coloured shades. Lapel collars, laced in shimmery piping and buttoned features, added to the functionality. A lacey overlay peeked from underneath. Padded shoulders added definition to after-office party aesthetics. Sonali slipped into a pair of flared trousers in matching colour.

In terms of accessories, Sonali Bendre went for colourful stone-encrusted earrings and statement rings.

For makeup, she went with a clean base, dabbing the right amount of blush and contour on the cheeks. A matte-hued lipstick and muted smoky eyes sealed her boss-lady avatar. For the final touch of elegance, Sonali styled her luscious hair in a slick, middle-parted fashion. Herpin-straight brunette tresses were left open, framing her face beautifully.

We loved her looks and outfits, did you?