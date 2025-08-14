Labubu Gets A <i>Desi</i> AI Makeover As Labu Bou In Bengali <i>Sari</i> To Labinder In <i>Salwar Kameez</i>

The world can not seem to get enough of Labubu. The wide-eyed, toothy little doll has become an internet sensation. From BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rose, to Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian, several global icons have been spotted with Labubu. Bollywood's no different. Ananya Panday, Sharvari, Disha Patani and Shilpa Shetty have all been seen showing off their Labubu collections.

Now, taking the craze to a whole new level, an entrepreneur, named Orissa Lee Patnaik, has served up an Indian twist by turning Labubu into a true desi icon. On Instagram, she shared a whole bunch of Labubu dolls inspired by different Indian states, each with its own cute name.

But the best part? Their outfits. And trust us, the detailing is just next level.

Odisha – Labu Bou

Labu Bou's black-and-red Sambalpuri saree is elegance with an edge. The silver jewellery includes big jhumkas, layered necklaces and stacked bangles. Do not miss the red flowers in her hair. The big red bindi and nose ring add a confident touch.

West Bengal – Laboudi

Rocking the classic white-and-red Bengali saree, Laboudi keeps it festive. She has got the red blouse, gold chains in layers and a big red bindi right at the centre of her forehead. The shankha-pola style bangles and simple gold nose ring complete the Durga Puja-ready vibe.

Punjab – Labinder

Dripping in phulkari embroidery, Labinder wears a hot pink kurta and deep blue salwar. The floral threadwork is definitely the x-factor of this look. The vibrant dupatta is covered in mirror work and edged with gold gota. Jhumkas, a statement maang tikka and red chooda bangles tie it all together.

Jammu & Kashmir – Labu Jaan

Labu Jaan stuns in a maroon pheran and matching headscarf woven with intricate paisley patterns. The silver jewellery is regal – layered necklaces, heavy earrings and a nose ring with a chain. The detailed embroidery gives pure Kashmiri wedding feels.

Kerala – Lab Amma

Draped in a cream-and-gold Kasavu saree with heavy gold borders, Lab Amma radiates Kerala bridal charm. The layered gold necklaces, chunky bangles and ornate jhumkas pop beautifully against her sleek braid adorned with jasmine flowers. The matha patti and gold nose ring seal the traditional look.

Rajasthan – Labu Chori

In a fiery red ghagra choli dripping with mirror work and embroidery, Labu Chori is pure desert princess energy. She is loaded with chunky oxidised silver jewellery – a borla maang teeka, haath phool, and stacked bangles. The odhani, dotted in gold, frames her perfectly.

From Kasavu grace to Sambalpuri sass, this Labubu series is a fun, fashion-packed tour of India – one state (and smile) at a time.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's Girls Have Quite A Large Labubu Collection, He Still Doesn't Get It