Rohit Sharma's Girls Have Quite A Large Labubu Collection, He Still Doesn't Get It

The Labubu bug has bitten Rohit Sharma's girls too. You won't believe it. The ace cricketer posted a story on his Instagram handle, which showed a bunch of Labubu plushies that are now part of a collection that his five-year-old daughter, Samaira and his wife, Ritika are hoarding.

Also Read: Here Are 5 Places To Visit On Your Next Family Trip To Maldives Like Rohit Sharma

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/rohitsharma45

The former Indian skipper, who led the squad to the Champions Trophy 2025, is now keeping track of his daughter's rather large collection of Labubus. Looks like his little munchkin has caught the fever of collecting the Pop Mart stuff toy that has taken the world by a storm. What's more, it has become the luxury 'it-thing' to own and used as a bag charm, or simply a plush toy.

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma shared a picture of a quite a collection of Pop Mart's Labubu plushies that have taken the globe by a storm. Rohit's story on social media was literally a picture of a heap of not one or two, but seven Labubus perched on a couch that supposedly belong to his daughter, Samaira. What's more, Rohit cheekily captioned the story, "My girls tried explaining this to me, I still don't get it."

This honestly was quite a laugh riot and a tell-all on the actual craze of the viral Labubu toys.

Also Read: Take Inspiration From Rohit Sharma And Choose From These Family-Friendly Destinations For A Monsoon Holiday