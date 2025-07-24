Labubu Obsession Causes A Family Rift: Adopted Daughter Cuts Ties After Parents Miss Graduation For Doll

Labubu dolls have taken the world by storm, with enthusiasts and collectors clamouring to get their hands on these adorable plush toys. But for one teenager, the allure of Labubu dolls became the reason for her cutting ties with her adoptive parents.

In a post shared on Reddit, a teenage girl confessed that she ran away from home after her adoptive parents missed most of her graduation to buy a "super rare" Labubu doll for their biological daughter.

Why Adopted Daughter Cut Ties With Parents?

She wrote, "I (18F) am adopted and was adopted as a baby. My parents thought they couldn't have kids, even tried IVF, so when my sister Princess (10F) was born, it was a miracle. Everything changed. Princess was spoiled and clearly the favourite. She never got in trouble, was always right, got WHATEVER she wanted and acted HOWEVER she wanted. My parents didn't treat me badly though, but if I got 1 toy, Princess got 5. It sucked, I was jealous, and I got in trouble for it."

The teenager added, "Now I have a car and a boyfriend (since sophomore year). I stay with him a lot and his family loves me so I'm barely home, maybe 24 hours at most weekly. My parents didn't care and this was my normal so I stopped caring too."

She claimed that her graduation day was "one of the few things I asked my parents to come to," but that's when things took a turn for the worst. Princess managed to "ruin" the day by demanding a super rare Labubu from a city sale.

"Her current obsession are these doll plush keychains called Labubus, she collects them and that specific day, she found this super rare one for sale in our city. Now instead of contacting the seller and buying it the next day, my parents went to go get it and not only that spent $350. (my grad gift was $150) Then they showed up so late, our caps were already being tossed.," the post read.

The incident left her "hurt" so she decided the ignore her parents and went home with her boyfriend. The teenager mentioned that her parents have called, texted, apologised, even came over and begged her for forgiveness but she is not convinced and has refused to talk to them. "It's serious as they're threatening to report me as missing/ a runaway and contact my future college if I don't go back home. I feel justified in my actions and don't think it's that serious," she concluded.

What Are Labubu Dolls?

Labubu dolls are a series of collectable plush toys created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. These dolls are part of Lung's The Monsters book series and feature a unique blend of cuteness and creepiness. They have wide eyes, pointed ears, and nine sharp teeth that form a creepy smile.

In the past few months, the Labubu dolls have become a global phenomenon that has taken the world of collectables by storm. These adorable elf-like creatures have captured the hearts of collectors, celebrities, and fans worldwide. Initially pretty accessible in terms of prices, ranging from under $25 (Rs 2140.66) to $100 (Rs 8562.64), the rare versions of these dolls are now fetching high prices.

They come in various sizes, colours, shapes, and styles, ranging from tiny figurines to larger plush versions. They are a product of Pop Mart, a leading name in the world of collectable vinyl figures.