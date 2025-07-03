Meet Zimomo, The 'Labubu' Doll Worth Rs 50,000 That Did Not Break The Internet

If in the last few months, you've heard people talking nonstop about Labubu and Lafufu (fake Labubu) both IRL and on social media, you're not alone.

These adorable or monstrous-looking (call them whatever you want) creatures are being sold online for a whopping Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 a pop, with limited edition ones shooting even higher. And hold your breath, a life-sized Labubu doll was recently sold for over USD 150,000 in Beijing. Yes, dollars.

That turned the humble blind box toy into an actual luxury collectible. The doll's wild success even made its founder, Wang Ning, China's 10th richest billionaire. Who would've thought a sharp-toothed, goblin-faced doll could be this profitable?

Now, in case you've been living under a rock (or just offline), here's a quick 101.

What On Earth Does Labubu Really Mean?

Labubu is the core character in a fantasy universe called The Monsters, created by Hong Kong-Belgian artist Kasing Lung and marketed by Chinese company Pop Mart. Labubu is a mischievous, elf-like monster with a distinctive toothy grin, big wide eyes, and a fuzzy body, blending cuteness with a devilish charm.

Its personality is mischievous, cheeky, adventurous, and carefree.

The Labubu. Photo: Popmart

The character has become a cultural phenomenon, inspiring a vast range of collectibles, from plush toys to vinyl figures, often sold in the popular blind box format that keeps collectors coming back for more.

But have you met the leader of the Labubu elves? Its personality is known to be different, and so is the price tag. The obsession over Labubu grew when Blackpink's Lisa talked about them both. Labubu and Zimomo.

Meet Zimomo: The Leader Of The Labubu Elves

Zimomo is basically the main-character energy in this toyverse. Unlike Labubu's sneaky smile and mischievous personality, Zimomo's character is known to be soft, innocent, and calm. Think of it as the sweet angelic cousin who's probably judging Labubu for all its mischievous habits.

Zimomo is more expensive than Labubu as it is rarer. Photo: Pop Mart

He is the leader of the Labubu elves and unlike Labubu, Zimomo has a rounder face and a spiked tail. In theory he is twice the size of Labubu, but in real life these plushies are almost the same size. Designed by Ayan Deng, Zimomo embodies calmness and serenity, often depicted in pastel colours and floral patterns.

In terms of price, Zimomo is much more expensive, and is sold for around Rs 50,000 on Pop Mart.

The Other Members Of The Labubu Toyverse

Tycoco: Labubu's boyfriend, a small skeleton-like figure with a shy and gentle personality. Despite his spooky appearance, he is soft-hearted and vegetarian, often featured in romantic storylines with Labubu.

Mokoko: A close friend of Labubu, known for her pink colour, fragrance, and cute eyelashes. She shares many adventures with Labubu and is part of the same elf tribe. Mokoko means 'special' in elvish.

Pato: A dreamer with droopy ears, known for his ingenious plans and complex relationships within the family.

The Labubu 'family'. Photo: Popmart

Pippo: A humorous river elf with big ears who loves life and parties, adding a lively spirit to the group.

Spooky: In the Labubu universe, Spooky is a cute, quiet, and curious snowman-like creature known for the dumpling-like folds on its head. Spooky enjoys nighttime adventures under the moonlight and visiting lively places like Labubu's village. Despite its name, Spooky is not inherently frightening and is considered a friendly character.

Vos: Labubu's cousin and senior brother, often guiding and helping the younger members.

Yaya: The innocent and playful member who brings joy and laughter to the family.

How To Find The Difference Between Labubu And Zimomo

Here's a quick table that can help you differentiate the two:

So yes, while adults once collected stamps or coins, today we're out here buying mysterious little goblins for the price of a weekend trip. The Labubu mania doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.