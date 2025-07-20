Labubu Fever Hits Amul's Topical Game, Internet Says, "Amul Is Always Cooking"

When it comes to owning the moment, no brand does it quite like Amul. Their topicals are sharp, funny and always on point – whether it is a political twist or a pop culture frenzy. They do not just join the conversation; they often lead it. Basically, if something is trending, chances are Amul has already dropped a buttery take on it. Right now, the buzzword in luxury lifestyle circles is Labubu. These quirky dolls have become a status symbol – think of them as the new-age fashion flex. From limited edition drops to celeb endorsements, Labubu is everywhere. So, of course, Amul had to weigh in.

Their latest topical gives the Labubu craze a fun spin. The image shows the iconic Amul girl sitting on the floor, holding a slice of bread smeared with butter. Next to her is a stool with a Labubu doll perched on top. There is also a round table nearby with a block of butter and a knife stuck in it. But the best part? The wordplay. The poster reads, “Labubhook laggi hai?” at the top, and “Eat doll-ops” at the bottom. Classic Amul. What's more they captioned the post, "#Amul Topical: Labubu dolls are all the craze."

Needless to say, the internet had thoughts. The comments section quickly filled up with Labubu GIFs, heart-eyed emojis and lines like, “Amul is always cooking.”

While scrolling through social media, you must have come across celebs showing off their Labubu dolls. A few days ago, Disha Patani was papped with a cute green Labubu keychain hanging from her Dior bag. She looked effortlessly chic in an all-white outfit, but it was the quirky little Labubu that really caught everyone's eye.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela was spotted with not one, not two, but four Labubu dolls hanging from her bag. The diva was headed to London to attend the Wimbledon Championship. While her lacy white dress was definitely a head-turner, it was her brown Hernes Birkin handbag – and the little Labubu doll charms party it carried – that truly made us stop and take notice.

Are you also hooked on the Labubu trend? Because the internet definitely is.

Also Read: Ecstatic Urvashi Rautela Claims She Met Kate Middleton At Wimbledon. Viral Video Reveals The Truth