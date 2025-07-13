Ecstatic Urvashi Rautela Claims She Met Kate Middleton At Wimbledon. Viral Video Reveals The Truth

Urvashi Rautela is creating quite a buzz amidst the netizens by recently sharing a carousel post showing her attending the Wimbledon 2025 finals and feeling overjoyed at meeting the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. But the question is did she really meet her, or is this yet another one of her tricks to grab eyeballs on the internet.

But this is not the first time that Urvashi Rautela has made pompous claims of meeting the whose who of the celebrity or royalty universe. Back in 2022 Urvashi Rautela had faced trolling after claiming that Leonardo Di Caprio had praised her as a "talented actress" and complimented her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Around six weeks ago during Cannes 2025 Urvashi Rautela surprised her followers by sharing a selfie on her Instagram along with Hollywood star, Leonardo Di Caprio, claiming that he referred to her as the "queen of Cannes". While this claim made waves, not everyone is convinced.

The truth of the matter is that Urvashi shared a throwback selfie on Thursday May 29, 2025 along with Hollywood actor, Leonardo Di Caprio. The picture reportedly dates back to their meeting in 2022.

It looks like something similar has happened with Urvashi Rautela's Wimbledon 2025 finals visit. The Daaku Maharaaj actress shared a carousel post on her Instagram showing her attending the finals of the iconic tennis championship along with the caption, "PRINCESS OF WALES #KATEMIDDLETON TRULY AN HONOR TO MEET YOU meeting thee is a joy divine WIMBLEDON 2025 FINALS!" along with a tennis racquet and firecracker emojis.

While one can clearly see Urvashi sitting in the stands all dressed up in a white lace dress and carrying an Hermes handbag with not one or two but four Labubu charms. The following videos in the post reveal that Urvashi only captured Kate Middleton as she graced the honouring ceremony post the games from her camera at a distance. This pointed to the fact that she did not really meet her and was only claiming to have done so in her caption. Guess you never know with Urvashi and her claims on the internet.

