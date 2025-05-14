Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela Trolled For Parrot Clutch. Internet Says, "Moulin Rouge Meets Mayur Vihar"

Urvashi Rautela, known for her bold and unconventional sartorial choices, made a striking appearance on the opening day (May 13) of the 78th Cannes Festival. She walked the red carpet for the screening of Partir un jour (Leave One Day). The Internet couldn't keep calm as Urvashi carried a crystal-studded, parrot-shaped clutch on the red carpet, prompting hilarious reactions.

For the event, Urvashi wore a dramatic structured gown in bold shades of blue, red and yellow. Her OTT bag by luxury designer Judith Leiber, reportedly, carried a price tag of $5,495 (approximately ₹4.68 lakh) which made the internet abuzz. She complemented her look with an extravagant head-accessory and dramatic makeup.

Social media influencer and fashion-expert Diet Sabya shared pictures of Urvashi Rautela from the Cannes on his Instagram feed. Let's have a quick look at the comments section.

A user wrote, "Giving 'Moulin Rouge meets Mayur Vihar' realness."

Another user wrote, "Is it a satire on camp?" A user wrote, "Urvashi devi ready for Jagran."

Another comment read, "We want her drag performance on dabidi dabidi."

For context, Dabidi Dabidi is the song from the film Daaku Maharaaj featuring the actress and Nandamuri Balakrishna. The song received a huge backlash on social media for its "indecent" hooksteps.

Take a look:

The 78th edition of the prestigious film festival was inaugurated on May 13. Several Indian celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Simi Garewal will walk the red carpet this year.

The Cannes jury panel will award its top prize, the Palme d'or, to one of the 21 films in Competition. Winners will be announced on May 24 at the closing ceremony of the festival.