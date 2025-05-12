Alia Bhatt To Aishwarya Rai, Indian Celebs Walking The Cannes 2025 Red Carpet

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is here and India is all set to make its mark at the grand event. Everyone is looking forward to the global Colosseum of film. Celebrities are also gearing up to add their star power to the French Riviera and we can't wait.

From May 13 to May 24, the prestigious event will play host to hundreds of celebrities, actors and filmmakers.

This year's theme is Lights, Beauty and Action - a powerful philosophy rooted in confidence, self-worth, and the belief that everyone is inherently deserving.

Deemed as one of the biggest film festivals of the year, Cannes also serves as a runway for celebrities to display their exquisite outfits.

Let's take a look at all the Indian stars who are set to walk the red carpet at the Festival de Cannes.

1. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the first time this year. The actress will attend Festival des Cannes as the global brand ambassador of L'Oréal Paris.

2. Aishwarya Rai

The OG Style Queen, Aishwarya Rai, is all set to steal the spotlight at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The actress has been attending the festival for over two decades. Walking the red carpet for two decades, she knows how to slay the red carpet like no other!

3. Payal Kapadia

After winning the Grand Prix award for her film All We Imagine As Light, filmmaker Payal Kapadia is all set to make a grand comeback at Cannes 2025. Payal is also part of the esteemed Festival de Cannes jury panel this year.

4. Sharmila Tagore

A former member of the jury, Sharmila Tagore is scheduled to attend a special screening at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. She will attend the 4K restored version of her film Aranyer Din Ratri, directed by cinema icon Satyajit Ray.

5. Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's film Homebound will make its global premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and we are hoping to see her on the red carpet too! Known for her ability to pull off striking outfits, we have high expectations from our very own Bollywood fashionista.

6. Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Homebound co-star Ishaan Khatter is also anticipated to walk the Cannes red carpet. The actor's fashion sense is a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary elements. Considering he will be representing India on a global platform, he might opt for stylish, high-fashion attire for his debut appearance at the film festival.

7. Karan Johar

How can we forget the producer of the movie Homebound - Karan Johar? The Dharma Production supremo is known for his out-of-the-box and high-on-bling fashion statements. It will be interesting to see what he brings to the Cannes' red carpet this year.

8. Neeraj Gahwyn

The Homebound director is all set to join his talented team at Cannes. Not to forget, his debut film - Masaan (in 2015) - won two awards at the film festival. Neeraj is expected to walk the red carpet with his team.

9. Urvashi Rautela

Cannes veteran Urvashi Rautela needs no special introduction. She loves to take her unapologetic stance on the red carpet. And we just can't wait to see what she has in store this year.

The diva's this year's Cannes outfit is expected to create a lot of buzz amongst fashion enthusiasts.