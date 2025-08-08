Chef Shares Alia Bhatt And Deepika Padukone's Favourite Ramen Recipe

If you thought Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone always eat healthy, think again. While they mostly do, a cheat meal once in a while doesn't hurt. Their chef, Harsh Dixit, recently spilled the beans on how the two actors love indulging in a good bowl of ramen - and exactly how they like it.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, chef Harsh Dixit revealed a special Ramen dish he created for Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

"I have made this chicken and pork ramen for Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. Alia told me it transported her to her travels. That's the power of intentional food," he shared.

Chef Dixit has spent the last 10 years perfecting his ramen recipe to match the tastes of the two actresses. While Alia Bhatt enjoyed his original recipe, he had to go the extra mile for Deepika Padukone, who enjoys her food extra spicy.

He prepared two types of broth: a rich, creamy blend called Tori Paitan and a lighter version known as Shio Tare. Deepika Padukone was even given two noodle options: the alkaline variety and Shirataki noodles, also known as Miracle Noodles.

Chef Dixit recalled that it was the level of spiciness Deepika Padukone requested, which posed the biggest challenge.

"The actor requested her noodles to be 'ultra-hot, extra spicy, with Miracle Noodles'. It hit the spotlight for her, and she asked for a second," he shared with the publication.

Chef Dixit also shared the special ingredient that makes this particular ramen a hit among his clients, including Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. He shared that ramen usually includes a seasoning called tare made of miso or soy, but he likes to season the broth directly instead of it, making it a hit.