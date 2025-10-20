No Cooking, Zero Cheat Meals And Giving Up Yoga: Here’s How Shalini Passi Stays Fit

Shalini Passi rose to fame after appearing in the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The Delhi-based art collector and philanthropist often makes the headlines for her lavish lifestyle, unconventional beauty practices and unique fitness choices.

Now, the 49-year-old has opened up about her eating habits and shared the reason why she does not cook anymore, despite being well-versed in preparing different types of cuisines.

Shalini Passi, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, revealed, “I do not make time to cook anymore. The only thing I cook or bake is my makeup. Honestly, I learnt cooking when I was 20-21. Someone said to me, ‘Your mother did not teach you to cook,' so I took it very personally and I learnt Chinese, Thai, Indian, including Hyderabadi Biryani.”

She added, “So now, I do not cook anymore. Because everybody is on a diet. My son needs proper portions. I eat what I have to.”

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, however, admitted that she loves kadhi chawal and garlic.

Shalini Passi is fond of cauliflower salad, highlighting the reason for the same, she said, “One of my favourite dishes is cauliflower salad. Salads are not always healthy, but this particular salad has nuts, black salt and capsicum, all greens and avocado, and oil and green apple.”

Shalini Passi might be a self-proclaimed foodie, but she ensures to abstain from cheat meals, sweet indulgences and beverages. Also, daily workouts are a part of her everyday routine.

“I exercise. I work out a lot. I do not feel the need to eat cheat meals or sweets or drink beverages like tea, coffee, or alcohol. I do not feel the need because I have a natural high, and I do not need to eat sweets or carbs to feel that way. But if I really like something, then I will eat it,” shared the art collector.

On a concluding note, Shalini Passi disclosed that she stopped practicing yoga and instead performs “meditation and breathing exercises."

Shalini Passi's lifestyle mantras are worth bookmarking.