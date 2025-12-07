Nutritionist Explains How Samak Rice Can Make Your Meals Weight Loss And PCOS-Friendly

If you are looking to eat healthier without giving up traditional Indian meals, nutritionist Mohita Mascarenhas has a tip that could transform your diet. On Instagram, the weight loss coach explained how swapping regular rice with samak rice, a wholesome Indian grain, can almost double your protein intake, add more fibre and reduce carbs all while staying delicious and affordable.

Instead Of Regular Rice, You Should Incorporate Samak Rice To Your Meals

“If you swap this rice, with [samak] rice you will get almost double the protein, more fibre and fewer carbs in lesser calories,” Mohita said in a video. “This is samak rice or samma, also known as barnyard millet,” she revealed.

“It is rich in iron, magnesium, phosphorus and B vitamins. Best part, it is diabetes, PCOS and weight loss friendly. Don't worry, this grain isn't fancy or expensive, it's very much Indian and can be easily incorporated in your daily meals,” the nutritionist added.

What Is Samak Rice?

Known as samak rice, samma, or barnyard millet, this grain is an ancient Indian staple that's gaining recognition for its nutritional benefits. One serving can provide over 30 grams of protein and 8 grams of fibre, making it an excellent choice for vegetarians looking to boost their protein intake.

It is used during fasting periods like Navratri, it is considered a “vrat-friendly” food. Despite the name, it is not actual rice; it's a small, grain-like seed from the barnyard millet family.

How To Make Weight-Loss Friendly Pulao With Samak Rice

Samak rice is rich in vitamins, fibre, and protein, but adding seasonal vegetables and alternative sources of protein will only make the pulao healthier. You can use paneer or tofu, if you are vegetarian, or use chicken or fish, if you prefer a non-vegetarian diet.

In the winter season, you can also add fresh spinach, fenugreek leaves, and other greens for a healthy dose of antioxidants and fibre. However, make sure to cook the protein and leafy greens before adding samak rice to extract maximum flavour and enhance the texture. Once the pulao is ready, have it with raita, made with high-protein yoghurt, grated cucumber, and rock salt.

