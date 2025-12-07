A Pinch Of Salt In Your Coffee Can Cancel Its Worst Side Effects? Experts Explain

The internet has recently revived an old Mediterranean trick: adding a pinch of salt to coffee to reduce its acidity, smoothen its flavour, and supposedly prevent caffeine-induced jitters. A viral video claimed that a barista in Rome revealed a "secret doctors don't talk about"-that salt can stop coffee from "messing with your nerves".

But how much of this is true, and how much is just clever storytelling? Nutrition and medical experts explain that while salt can change the way coffee tastes and feels, it is far from a magic antidote to caffeine's strongest effects.

Where The Idea Comes From

The video suggests that salt neutralises coffee's acidity, prevents cortisol spikes, and reduces the anxious, jittery feeling some people associate with caffeine. It also claims that old Italian baristas have used this "quiet trick" for decades to make espresso gentler on the body.

While it's true that several cultures-from Italy to Turkey to parts of the Middle East-occasionally add salt to coffee, experts say these traditions are often about enhancing flavour rather than changing physiological responses. Salt suppresses bitterness, deepens flavour, and can help make a very acidic brew taste smoother.

But, according to medical experts, the claims about salt preventing adrenaline surges and nervous system overstimulation are an exaggeration.

What Experts Say

Varushi Lunawat, Clinical Nutritionist and Obesity & Female Health Expert, told NDTV that the trend is based on partial truths but overstated claims.

She explained, "Well, according to me, it's not 100 percent accurate to say a pinch of salt in coffee cancels its worst side effects. Yes, it can manage a few of them, but the side effects it can give are something more to be concerned about."

She added that salt is mainly used to soften bitterness, saying, "A pinch of salt is mainly added to cut down the bitterness of the coffee and to make it smoother on the palate. This has been practised by some countries, as salt has the property to suppress the bitterness of any food or beverage."

However, the viral claim that salt neutralises caffeine-induced anxiety does not hold up.

Varushi said, "But if you say it cancels out caffeine-induced anxiety or jitters-no, that's not true. People already dealing with anxiety or any neurological issues may suffer more."

She notes that athletes sometimes add salt to coffee to balance electrolytes-but stresses this is specific to those on controlled diets.

"Athletes or physical trainers are on low-sodium diets already, so taking salt with their coffee does not compromise their health, but it can definitely cause bad effects to common people who are not on a very specific and monitored diet," the clinical nutritionist explained.

Some people use salt to ease acidity, but Varushi warns that it does not change the drink's pH level, saying, "It might help some individuals. It can make your coffee less acidic by balancing sour flavours, but it does not change the coffee's pH level, which is acidic. Also, for some individuals, salt can actually be an acid reflux trigger."

Her advice is clear: "Healthy individuals can have their coffee with or without salt, one or a maximum of two cups a day. Coffee has some really good health benefits if taken in the right way, but moderation is the key. Salt is not actually cancelling out any of the major caffeine side effects."

Dr Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, agrees that the technique has cultural roots but that its physiological impact is limited.

He explained, "Caffeine naturally causes the release of cortisol and adrenaline which cause increased alertness but also may cause anxiety, palpitations, shakiness and irritability. These responses are particularly apparent in those sensitive to stimulants or those who drink more than one cup a day."

Salt, he says, can help make coffee less harsh on the stomach, adding, "Physiologically, sodium is used to compensate some of the acidic nature of coffee and therefore the digestive system experiences a milder effect."

This means it may slightly reduce the intensity of jitteriness caused by acidity, but it does not remove the stimulant effects of caffeine.

"Although salt does not affect the essential stimulant effects of caffeine, lowering the acidity can slow the agitator effect that promotes the jittery or nervous sensation that some people get when they take coffee," Dr Prabhat Ranjan Sinha said.

He further emphasises using only a very small amount of salt, saying, "There are risks associated with excessive intake of sodium, particularly in individuals with hypertension, heart or kidney disorders. This is meant to balance the chemistry of the drink subtly, and not to increase the amount of salt in the daily intake considerably."

He concludes that while salt may smooth the coffee experience for some, it's no cure-all. "Even though scientific evidence on this specific method is scarce, anecdotal evidence and simple chemistry suggest that adding a little salt can make coffee more tolerable. But personal health requirements and moderation are necessary," Dr Prabhat Ranjan Sinha concluded.

So, Should You Try It?

Adding a pinch of salt to your coffee might make it taste smoother, reduce bitterness, and be slightly gentler on the stomach. For some people, that can indirectly reduce the discomfort that amplifies jitteriness.

However, experts are unanimous: Salt does not cancel out caffeine's main side effects, does not significantly change stress hormone release, and may worsen health issues in people who need to limit sodium.

If you already enjoy your morning brew without discomfort, you don't need to make any changes. But if bitterness and acidity are a problem, a tiny pinch of salt-used sparingly, may be worth trying.

