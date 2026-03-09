Inside <i>Shark Tank India </i>'s Azhar Iqubal's 6,500 Sq Ft Apartment In Gurgaon: Minimal Aesthetics, Oak Flooring And Arched Hallway

Entrepreneur Azhar Iqubal is known for co-founding Inshorts and appearing as a judge on Shark Tank India. While getting a glimpse into his opulent Gurgaon apartment might not be for everyone, real estate enthusiasts got a rare look inside his home via a GoodHomes Magazine Instagram post.

The expansive 6,500-square-foot apartment comes with spacious interiors and stunning views of the city skyline. Envisioned by Aashi Gupta of Aashi Gupta Designs, the residence has an expansive open-plan sanctuary and minimal aesthetics.

Enter Through The Arched Hallway

The apartment's architectural design is an elegant mix of contrasting elements. The grand classical features juxtapose beautifully with warm materials to create a sophisticated aesthetic. Every space, including transitional areas, is meticulously designed.

A striking arched hallway has the herringbone-patterned light oak flooring, which guides your eye towards the living areas. The walls feature heavily veined white marble wainscoting, paired with intricate Victorian mouldings that exude elegance and refinement. The overall impression you get is a perfect balance between opulence and warmth.

Grand Yet Cosy Living Room

The centrepiece of the home, the living area, is designed for both lavish entertaining and intimate relaxation. The decor approach focuses on intentional layering, where every element has a purpose. The space combines teak and walnut furniture, including terracotta accent chairs and cream sofas. Walls are decorated with raw silk papers, marble cladding and Victorian-inspired prints.

Brass accents are gracefully complemented by elegant lighting from multi-tiered crystal chandeliers and vintage-style sconces. The high ceilings feature Victorian cornices and strategically placed mirrored panels. Light oak floors are layered with hand-knotted Persian rugs from Jaipur. On the other hand, a grand teak dining table is surrounded by striped upholstered chairs, positioned beneath a recessed mirrored ceiling.

Master Suite And Outdoors

For a breathtaking view of the Gurgaon skyline, stroll to the checkerboard balcony with its bold black-and-white tiles. It's equipped with a telescope and plush grey outdoor seating. The floor-to-ceiling glass doors add an elegant touch to the aesthetics.

The master suite continues the narrative of refined comfort. It features a tufted headboard, built-in arched shelving filled with curated books and artifacts and a dedicated lounging area. Fluted columns and soft, neutral drapery create a sense of privacy within the larger estate.