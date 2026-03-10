Why Does Coffee Make Some People Sleepy? What Science Says

For many people, coffee is the go-to drink for a quick burst of energy. A morning cup is often seen as the simplest way to shake off grogginess and get through the day. Yet, not everyone experiences that familiar boost. Some people report the opposite effect: instead of feeling alert, they feel strangely sleepy after drinking coffee.

It might sound counterintuitive, but science suggests there are several reasons why caffeine can sometimes lead to drowsiness rather than wakefulness.

'The Adenosine Rebound Effect'

To understand why coffee can make some people sleepy, it helps to look at how caffeine works in the brain. The key player here is a natural chemical called 'adenosine'.

Adenosine builds up in the brain throughout the day and creates what scientists call "sleep pressure". As its levels rise, brain activity slows down and the body gradually feels more tired.

Caffeine's stimulating effect comes from its ability to block adenosine receptors in the brain. Because caffeine has a molecular structure similar to adenosine, it can attach to the same receptors without activating them. This temporarily prevents the sleepy signal from reaching the brain, allowing neurons to fire more actively and creating a feeling of alertness.

However, the effect is temporary. Studies suggest that caffeine usually stays active in the body for around four to six hours. During that time, adenosine continues to build up. Once the caffeine wears off, all the accumulated adenosine can suddenly bind to its receptors, triggering what many people describe as a "caffeine crash".

This sudden flood of sleep signals can leave someone feeling more tired than before they had coffee.

Caffeine Tolerance And The Daily Coffee Habit

Another reason coffee may fail to energise some people is caffeine tolerance.

Research has shown that regular caffeine consumption can cause the brain to adapt. When caffeine frequently blocks adenosine receptors, the brain compensates by producing more of those receptors. This process, known as upregulation, reduces caffeine's overall impact.

Coffee may fail to energise some people due to caffeine tolerance. Photo: Unplash

Over time, this means the same cup of coffee produces a weaker stimulating effect. Many regular coffee drinkers find they need larger amounts to achieve the same alertness they once felt with a smaller dose. When caffeine levels drop, the increased number of adenosine receptors allows the sleep signal to act even more strongly, leading to faster fatigue.

Scientific research indicates that tolerance can begin developing within days or weeks of consistent caffeine intake, affecting both the nervous system and cardiovascular responses.

Your Genes May Also Play A Role

Not everyone processes caffeine in the same way. Genetics can influence how quickly the body metabolises caffeine, and this can affect how long its stimulating effects last.

One gene frequently linked to caffeine metabolism is called CYP1A2. People with certain variants of this gene break down caffeine faster than others. For these "fast metabolisers", the stimulating window after a cup of coffee may be shorter, which can lead to tiredness sooner than expected.

In contrast, slower metabolisers may feel the energising effects for longer.

Other Side Effects Of Drinking Coffee

Sometimes the reason is less about caffeine itself and more about the circumstances surrounding the coffee break.

For instance, sugary coffee drinks can cause a spike in blood sugar followed by a sharp drop, which may leave someone feeling sluggish. Coffee's mild diuretic effect can also contribute to dehydration if fluid intake is low, and dehydration is known to cause fatigue.

Poor sleep the night before can also make coffee less effective. If the body is already extremely sleep-deprived, caffeine may only mask tiredness briefly before exhaustion returns.

The Final Cuppa

Coffee remains one of the world's most widely consumed stimulants, but its effects are not the same for everyone. Factors such as adenosine rebound, caffeine tolerance, genetics and lifestyle habits can all influence how the body reacts to a cup.

So if coffee occasionally makes you feel sleepy rather than energised, it does not necessarily mean something is wrong. It may simply be your brain chemistry, your caffeine habits, or even last night's sleep quietly shaping the outcome of that daily brew.