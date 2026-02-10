Drinking 2-3 Cups Of Coffee A Day Can Cut Dementia Risk, But There's A Catch

You might have been told that drinking too much coffee has side effects. Well! Too much of anything can be harmful to your health. But caffeine is actually good for you, regardless of what people might say.

A new study published by JAMA has revealed that higher caffeinated coffee intake can significantly reduce the risk of dementia. Now you have one more excuse to drink that second cup of the day.

Link Between Caffeine And Dementia

The scientists studied 131,821 individuals over 43 years. They found that people who drank caffeinated coffee in moderation, which is equivalent to 2-3 cups of coffee or 1-2 cups of tea, had improved cognitive abilities. However, these benefits did not apply to decaffeinated coffee.

People who drank 2-3 cups of coffee or 1-2 cups of tea a day had better cognitive abilities than those who did not. Photo: Unsplash

It further revealed that participants who were consistent with this amount for a decade had lower risks of developing dementia compared to those who had little or no caffeine. The study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, stated that the caffeine link held true even among people with genetic risks for Alzheimer's and other dementias. Although the research didn't separate the different kinds of dementias that a person can suffer from.

What Is The Right Amount Of Caffeine Consumption

The new study followed participants in two groups - women in the Nurses' Health Study and men in the Health Professionals Follow-up Study. These people were in their mid-40s or early 50s at the start. The participants were surveyed about their health, diet, and lifestyle factors.

People who drank 1-5 cups of caffeinated coffee per day showed at least a 20% reduced risk of dementia. Photo: Unsplash

11,033 participants developed dementia, and it was confirmed either from a physician's diagnosis or death certificates. However, people who drank 1-5 cups of caffeinated coffee per day showed at least a 20% reduced risk of dementia. Those who had at least 1 cup a day had a 15% lower risk.

The research also found that if someone drank more than 2-2.5 cups of caffeinated coffee a day, the benefits remained stagnant. Your body will not benefit extra from consuming more caffeine.

Dr Daniel Wang, an epidemiologist specialising in neurodegenerative diseases at Mass General Brigham, an integrated healthcare system, told The New York Times that it could be because humans are incapable of metabolising a high amount of bioactive compounds in coffee and tea.

However, the expert confirmed that there were no side effects linked to consuming caffeine in larger quantities. Dr Wang reportedly drinks three cups of coffee and green tea every day.

Other Findings

Many people experience subjective dementia, a state in which they perceive that their memory is slipping. It is an early sign of cognitive decline. Participants who reportedly drank more coffee were less likely to report subjective dementia.

Those who drank coffee regularly scored better, suggesting that cognitive decline can be slowed down by seven months. Photo: Unsplash

Dr Wang even reported that 17,000 women over 70 were put through periodic cognitive tests. Those who drank coffee regularly scored better, suggesting that cognitive decline can be slowed down by seven months.

A December 2023 study published in the National Library of Medicine even concluded that a moderate amount of tea and coffee consumption (1-3 cups a day) can reduce risks of heart failure and arrhythmias and prevent restenosis, recurrence of blood vessel narrowing, after coronary stent placement.

The next time anyone comes to you talking about the side effects of coffee, you can show them proof of how it actually benefits health. However, the study cannot verify the kind of coffee - Indian, Colombian, Brazilian, or Vietnamese. Whether you should drink an Americano, latte, matcha, or cappuccino remains unclear, as the study does not specify which is better.

Also Read | How Tea-Loving Japan Became A Coffee Country Due To Clever Marketing