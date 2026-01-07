Why Drinking Coffee Or Tea On A Flight Is More Unsafe Than You Think, Doctor Explains

While air travel is billed as the safest mode of transportation, there are several unexpected factors to consider when it comes to maintaining your health on board.

From dry air to limited mobility, flying often takes a toll on our bodies. And when it comes to grabbing a cup of coffee or tea on a plane, many of us assume it's just like any other cup. But is it?

Dr Huma Shaikh, a general practitioner, explains why water on planes might not be as safe to drink as you think.

In a video shared on Instagram, she says, "The water used for tea, coffee and even brushing your teeth on a plane, you might not want to drink it. Aeroplane tap water doesn't come from a fresh source. It comes from a storage tank inside the aircraft, and that's where the problem starts."

According to Dr Huma Shaikh, the water tanks in planes are extremely hard to clean.

Studies have found bacteria, coliforms and biofilm layers inside the pipes. Biofilm is basically a slimy layer where microorganisms live and multiply. Once it is formed, it's tough to eliminate, she added.

"You think the water for your tea and coffee is boiled, but it is just heated to 70 to 80 degrees, and the temperature does not kill all bacteria. This is why many flight crew avoid drinking hot beverages made from the water tank," she says.

"You won't get seriously sick, so don't panic. But if you want to be safe and smart, drink bottled water only. So no, plain water isn't toxic, but it's just not what your stomach deserves at 35,000 feet. Stay hydrated, but stay smart," she adds.

Dr Huma Shaikh recommends playing it safe by sticking to bottled water on planes. While the risk of getting seriously ill after drinking plane water is low, it's still a good idea to be cautious.

Regular water isn't toxic, but a plane isn't the best place to take chances with your stomach. It's better to prioritise hydration and opt for the safer choice. "Travel smart, not scared," she concludes.

