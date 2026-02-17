Do You Need To Double-Wash Your Hair Every Time? We Asked A Dermat

With the social media boom, content creation emerged as one of the most lucrative job profiles. Irrespective of the country and field, people are creating content and posting reels - some informative, others clickbaity, and the rest simply noise.

One of the fields where there is no dearth of content creation is makeup and beauty. Beauty influencers are promoting expensive skincare and makeup, dupes, and one-of-a-kind finds, like a vegetable vendor selling exotic and local veggies on the same stall. Many own enough products to open a mini retail store in their homes.

Then come influencers who share haircare, skincare, and makeup tips - another bottomless pit. Every day, a new trend emerges, and people follow it without considering their skin or hair type, environment, or genetics. One of the hair care tips that most influencers swear by is double washing - the practice of washing your locks twice with shampoo in a single shower session.

Should you be following the same routine? We spoke to a dermatologist to bring you a hair care guide to help you make informed decisions.

Benefits Of Double-Washing

Influencers suggesting double-washing are not entirely wrong. It has benefits for your strands and the scalp. Dr Meenu Malik, Visiting Consultant -Dermatology, Venereology and Leprology, Aakash Healthcare, told NDTV, "Double-washing helps cleanse the hair and scalp more effectively."

How does double-washing work? The expert explained that the first wash loosens the dirt and removes oil, sweat, pollution, and product build-up from the surface. The second wash allows the active ingredients in your shampoo to work more effectively. A clean base ensures better penetration of the chemicals and proteins, leaving the scalp refreshed and the hair lighter and more manageable.

How Double-Wash Contributes To Scalp Health

Double-washing not only cleanses the buildup on your scalp but also clears pores and reduces the risks of itching, dandruff, and follicle congestion.

"A cleaner scalp supports better circulation and a healthier environment for hair follicles. This can improve overall scalp balance, reduce inflammation caused by residue or excess oil, and enhance the effectiveness of medicated or treatment shampoos when prescribed," the expert added.

Why Types Of Hair And Scalp Benefit The Most From Double-Washing

The expert shared that people with dandruff-prone skin, oily scalps, exposed to pollution, and using heavy hair-styling products benefit from double-washing the most. "It is also helpful for individuals who exercise frequently or have seborrheic dermatitis. Fine hair can benefit too, as removing excess oil and residue prevents limpness and helps hair look fresher for longer," the expert further told NDTV.

How Frequently Should You Double-Wash Your Hair

The most crucial question is how frequently you should double-wash. Dr Malik emphasised that you do not need to double-wash your locks every time you are in the shower. "For oily or dandruff-prone scalps, 2-3 times a week may be sufficient. For normal scalps, occasional double-washing, once a week or when there is visible buildup, is adequate," the expert advised.

The dermatologist also warned that double-washing too frequently risks stripping the scalp from stripping natural oils. Hence, the frequency depends on your scalp type and lifestyle. She advised people with dry or sensitive scalps to use sulfate-free shampoos for double-washing.

"Clarifying or anti-dandruff shampoos are more potent and may not require double application every time. Using harsh shampoos repeatedly can disrupt the scalp barrier, so product choice should match scalp needs and washing frequency," the expert added.

Can Double-Washing Damage Your Scalp And Hair

Yes, double-washing can damage your hair and scalp. Excessive practice of double-washing can strip the scalp of natural oil, increasing frizziness, irritation, dryness, and hair breakage.

"An over-cleansed scalp can also produce more oil as compensation, worsening oiliness or sensitivity. Balance is key. Double-washing should be purposeful, not routine for everyone," Dr Malik concluded.

Instead of blindly following your favourite influencer, seek advice from a qualified expert for healthy, lustrous hair.

