AIIMS Doctor Ranks Everyday Drinks, Says, "Black Coffee Improves Metabolism"

Beverages like coffee, tea and Diet Cokes are staples in many of our daily routines, but what impact do they have on our digestive health? From stomach issues to potential long-term effects, understanding the relationship between these drinks and our gut health is important. Gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi weighs in on the effects of popular beverages and rates them according to their health benefits.

In a post shared on Instagram, he writes, "Not all drinks are created equal. Some support your gut and keep inflammation low, while others can quietly trigger bloating, acidity, gut irritation, energy crashes, and cravings without you realising it. If you care about your digestion and long-term gut health, this is a must-watch before your next sip."

Health Impacts of Beverages You Drink Every Day

1. Black Coffee - The gastroenterologist said, "It (black coffee) improves alertness and metabolism. Just make sure you avoid adding sugar and cream. A splash of milk is fine, either dairy or plant-based. 8/10."

2. Green tea - "It has antioxidants and mild caffeine without blood sugar spikes. 9/10," he added.

3. Herbal tea - Drinking herbal tea daily offers benefits like hydration, stress relief and improved digestion, but it can cause some iron absorption issues. "Tea like ginger, peppermint and fennel support digestion and reduce bloating. 8/10," Dr Saurabh said.

4. Probiotics and protein - "They are great for your gut health. Make sure you choose the unsweetened variety. 8/10," he mentioned.

5. Water - Drinking water daily helps regulate body temperature, lubricate joints, transport nutrients, flush waste, prevent constipation, and support brain function. "It is essential for digestion, metabolism and energy. 10/10," the gastroenterologist explained.

6. Unsweetened milk - It has protein and calcium. However, people's tolerance varies. Two-thirds of the world is lactose intolerant. Saurabh rated it a solid 6 out of 10.

7. Coconut water - The beverage offers great hydration, supports heart health and promotes digestion. While the drink has natural electrolytes, it still contains sugar. 7/10.

8. Fruit juice - "It lacks fibre and spikes blood sugar even if it's natural. 4/10," said Saurabh.

9. Diet soda - Diet soda has no calories but has artificial sweeteners. "They may disrupt your gut microbiome. 3/10," he added.

10. Sugary/energy drinks - Daily consumption of sugary drinks spikes blood sugar and increases risks for obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. The beverage offers "zero gut benefits. 0/10," the gastroenterologist concluded.

Being mindful of what we drink is just as important as what we eat. Making informed choices can go a long way in supporting our health.

