10 Common Side Effects Of Mounjaro, Ozempic And How To Handle Them, As Per An Apollo Doctor

Weight loss injections like Mounjaro and Ozempic are everywhere right now. From celebrity chatter to real-life transformations, GLP-1-based medications have changed the way people think about obesity treatment. Clinical trials show strong results. Many patients lose a significant amount of weight. But there is a side that does not get talked about enough – side effects, muscle loss, dose mistakes, and what happens when you stop.

That is exactly what Dr Anshuman Kaushal, a robotic GI surgeon and educator who focuses on fighting obesity and medical myths, addressed in a detailed Instagram video. He broke down 10 common clinical problems seen with Mounjaro (tirzepatide) and shared practical, evidence-based solutions.

Dr Kaushal started with a strong message: if you are taking these injections or planning to, you need to understand the full picture.

1. Dry Mouth

Many patients report mouth dryness. Dr Kaushal explained that tirzepatide affects salivary gland secretion through GLP-1 receptors. His advice was simple: drink 3–4 litres of water daily, use sugar-free chewing gum or mouthwash, and avoid caffeine and alcohol.

2. Fatigue

Rapid calorie restriction can deplete glycogen stores and disturb electrolytes. This can leave people feeling drained. The health expert recommended checking a complete metabolic panel, consuming at least 100–150 grams of complex carbs daily, and eating small, frequent meals to maintain energy.

3. Palpitations

Fast weight loss can activate the sympathetic nervous system. Electrolyte imbalance may affect heart rhythm. The doctor suggested monitoring electrolytes regularly, considering magnesium glycinate 400 mg daily, limiting caffeine and fat and seeking cardiac evaluation if symptoms persist.

4. Loose Stools Or Constipation

Initially, some patients experience loose motions. Later, constipation can develop. Tirzepatide affects intestinal movement. Dr Kaushal advised lowering fat intake during loose stools and using psyllium husk and probiotics. For constipation, 25–30 grams of fibre, good hydration and physical activity are key.

5. Weight Loss Plateau

Metabolic adaptation happens. Basal metabolic rate may drop by 10–15 percent. Leptin falls, and ghrelin rises. His strategy included strict adherence, body composition analysis, calorie cycling, protein intake up to 2 grams per kg, and increasing resistance training. He reminded that sustainable weight loss is about 0.5 to 1 kg per week.

6. Nausea And Bloating

Delayed gastric emptying can cause fullness and nausea. The health expert suggested 5–6 small meals, avoiding lying down after eating, and cutting out soda. Symptoms usually improve within 2–3 weeks.

7. Weight Regain After Stopping

This is important. Dr Kaushal said 50–60 percent of weight can return within one year after discontinuation without maintenance. Options include staying on the lowest effective dose long term, joining an intensive lifestyle programme, or considering bariatric surgery for high BMI with comorbidities. He clearly stated that surgery is not a failure. It is an evidence-based tool.

8. Muscle Loss

He called this crucial. Around 25–35 percent of the weight lost can be muscle if precautions are not taken. His protocol is high protein intake at 1.8–2 grams per kg of ideal body weight, whey protein post workout, and resistance training at least three times a week. Progressive overload and regular DEXA scans help monitor lean mass.

9. Wrong Dose Escalation

Trying to rush results by jumping to a high dose is dangerous. Rapid escalation increases the risk of severe side effects, including pancreatitis. Dr Kaushal stressed that the lowest effective dose is best for long-term safety.

10. Exit Strategy

He said planning should begin from day one. Reasons to stop may include target achievement, side effects, financial constraints, or pregnancy planning. Proper exit means gradual tapering. Abrupt stopping increases the risk of rapid regain. Post-discontinuation support like weekly check-ins, nutrition counselling, and exercise programming is critical.

Dr Anshuman Kaushal also referenced clinical data like the SURMOUNT-1 trial, which showed 15–22.5 percent weight loss. But he made one thing clear: injections alone are not magic. “If you are thinking everything will be fine with injections, then you are deceiving yourself,” he said.

His closing advice was direct. Take protein seriously. Do resistance training. Follow proper dose escalation. Plan your exit strategy from day one. Because long-term success is not just about losing weight. It is about keeping it off safely.

