Chennai Doctor Who Lost 14 Kg Shares Her Struggles With Weight-Loss Drug GLP-1

Weight loss journeys are often overwhelming and associated with several tolls on both physical and emotional well-being. Dr Preethi Mrinalini K, a highly skilled Consultant Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgeon based in Chennai with over 12 years of experience in minimal access surgery, is recognised for her expertise in gastrointestinal and weight-loss procedures. The doctor recently opened up about her weight loss journey, including her struggles with GLP-1 medication, its side effects, and the emotional toll of experiencing a frustrating weight loss plateau – from 92 kg to 78 kg.

In an Instagram post, Dr Preethi Mrinalini spoke about her slow, honest and unfiltered weight loss journey. Revealing how childbirth changed her body, she mentioned that she weighed 78 kg when she conceived in 2021. However, she reached 85 kg by full term. In 2022, the doctor revealed she was back to 79 kg after managing her pregnancy weight and giving birth. She said, “I was disciplined with food and active throughout pregnancy… But after my C-section, everything changed. I couldn't move for almost a month. Every time I tried, the bleeding increased.”

Chennai Doctor Reveals Why She Opted For Weight-Loss Drug GLP-1

Sixty days of continuous bleeding turned out to be extremely exhausting, draining, and scary for her. Despite this, she returned to work while adjusting to life with a newborn. However, the challenges only intensified. “Breastfeeding made me constantly hungry, carbs became my comfort and my quick fix. And I don't blame myself… breastfeeding hunger is real. Slowly, without realising, I touched 92 kg,” the doctor admitted.

Dr Preethi Mrinalini further shared that she continued waking up at 5 AM despite sleepless nights, worked out, and pushed through days with no rest. She added, “And guess what? It made me gain more weight.”

The health expert then spoke about the emotional toll and revealed that weight gain affected her confidence far more than her appearance. “No one talks about how being overweight affects more than your body. It hits your confidence… your mood… your identity. I felt like I was losing pieces of myself,” she said.

In 2023, Dr Preethi Mrinalini focused on consistency over intensity and reminded herself that she had lost 14 kg before and could do it again. Slowly – painfully slowly – and after 1.5 years of steady effort, she reached 78 kg again.

In another Instagram post, Dr Preethi also revealed that she opted for GLP-1 medication as part of her weight loss journey. “Weeks 3 & 4 of my GLP journey, and this time, the scale finally moved. A small shift, yes, 1 kg down, but a meaningful one after months of stagnation,” she said. The health expert also listed the side effects, including increased hair fall, dry mouth, and greater muscle fatigue during workouts.

GLP-1 medications are a class of drugs that mimic a natural hormone to regulate blood sugar, increase fullness, and slow digestion, as per the WHO.

In conclusion, her journey highlights how simple lifestyle changes, along with medical support when required, can contribute to significant weight loss. Being patient and consistent is key to better emotional and physical well-being.

