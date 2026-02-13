Inside Nupur Sanon And Stebin Ben's Sea-Facing Mumbai Home With A Party Zone And Boho Vibes

Actress Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben got married on January 10 in a dreamy Udaipur wedding. Their celebrations were all over the headlines and social media. From stunning outfits to romantic moments, fans could not get enough. But after the wedding buzz settled, everyone was curious about their life at home.

To give us a sneak peek of the couple's Mumbai home, director Farah Khan and her cook Dilip visited the couple's sea-facing apartment and gave us an inside view. In a clip uploaded on the director's YouTube channel, here is what we saw:

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Chill Pad

Up first, we got to see Nupur and Stebin's chill pad, also known as their party zone. The space looked stylish yet relaxed. On one side, there was a black and white sofa that added a bold touch to the room. On the other side, there was a pool table. Nupur even admitted that both she and Stebin love playing pool.

The entire area followed neutral tone aesthetics with boho-themed decorations. The vibe felt warm and welcoming. We also noticed what looked like a bar area, perfect for hosting friends.

On one side of the chill pad, there was a dance area separated by a glass wall. Inside, there was a wall-sized mirror, making it ideal for practice sessions or fun dance nights. At the extreme end of the room, Stebin's clothes that he wore for the wedding festivities were hanging on a garment rack. It felt personal and real, like the celebrations had just wrapped up.

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Balcony With A View

The giant balcony was clearly one of the highlights of the house. It was sea-facing and full of greenery. Wicker chairs were placed around a round black-and-white table, making it a cosy sitting spot. On top of the table, there was a Greek goddess-style white planter that added a classy touch.

The balcony was filled with plants, giving it a fresh and calm feel. And the best part? There was a pool. It made the entire space feel like a mini holiday spot right at home.

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Kitchen Details

The kitchen featured a soft pastel blue and white colour palette. It created a bright and airy atmosphere. The design blended modern modular functionality with elegant, classic-style cabinetry.

The upper cabinets had arched glass-front doors with white shelves inside. These were ideal for displaying glassware or decorative pieces. The cabinets were finished in a light blue shade with subtle vertical panel detailing.

The lower cabinets continued the pastel blue theme. They likely included a mix of pull-out drawers and cupboards for better storage and organisation. A white countertop, possibly quartz or marble, provided a durable and spacious workspace.

The kitchen also had integrated appliances. We spotted a stainless steel oven, a hobtop glass stove, a chimney, and a microwave neatly built into the cabinetry. Everything looked seamless and well-planned.

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Music Corner

What is the house of a singer without instruments? In the open area, we saw a white piano. Stebin even played it for his wife and Farah during the visit. It added a sweet and personal touch to the home tour.

Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Dining Space

The dining room looked elegant and thoughtfully designed. It had a long wooden dining table set with places marked by white napkins and elegant tableware. On one side, there were high-backed yellow upholstered chairs. On the opposite side, there was a bench with bold black and white stripes.

Two multi-tiered crystal chandeliers hung overhead, adding bright and decorative lighting. There was also warm accent lighting along the walls and ceiling edges. A large floral wall art featuring a detailed close-up of a rose acted as the focal point. The floor had a geometric parquet pattern with alternating light and dark wood tones, which matched the warm vibe of the room.

Overall, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's home felt stylish, comfortable and full of personality. It reflected both celebration and calm, just like their new beginning together.

