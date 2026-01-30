Inside <i>Bigg Boss</i>-Fame Ashnoor Kaur's Rs 4 Crore Mumbai Home With Neutral Tones And Minimal Decor

Television actress Ashnoor Kaur recently welcomed filmmaker Farah Khan and her cook Dilip into her home. During the candid interaction with the hosts, the 21-year-old spoke about her Bigg Boss 19 journey. However, what truly stole the spotlight was her luxurious 3.5 BHK property. She was 19 years old when she bought the Rs 4 crore home in Mumbai, according to The Indian Express.

The moment one steps inside the house, they are greeted with elegant shades of off-white and beige walls, creating a contemporary and welcoming ambience. A compact hallway is adorned with a mirror and a stylish wall design, perfect for taking quick and pretty mirror selfies.

Inside Ashnoor Kaur's Rs 4 Crore Home In Mumbai

As you move through the hallway, it opens into a large living space where the panelled walls feature multiple artworks, including a picture of the Golden Temple. Soft neutral hues dominate the area, complemented by comfortable seating arrangements and warm, eye-catching lighting that brings in a sense of luxury.

Another prominent aspect of the living room is a small bar built next to the sofa. The adjoining dining area features regal showpieces and decorative lamps, chic velvet-upholstered chairs, marble tables and curtains in a soft peach tone. A Buddha statue placed at the centre lends a serene touch.

The Bigg Boss 19 star also showed Farah Khan the smart technology equipped in her house by asking Alexa to open the sheer curtains. “At our house, we say, ‘Dilip, parda kholo,'” joked the filmmaker.

Coming to the balcony, it is a long-running setup that is airy and spacious, offering mesmerising sunset and sunrise views. While giving a tour of the balcony, Ashnoor admitted that she enjoys watching the sun rise and set from here, against the backdrop of the Mumbai skyline, making it an ideal spot to unwind after a long day. Due to the ample space to sit, walk and soak in the panoramic views, Ashnoor revealed that the area is also her pet dog's favourite spot.

The bedroom maintains a similar theme with minimal decor. Another noteworthy aspect is Ashnoor's walk-in vanity, crafted with glass doors. A compact table and mirror serve as the space where the actress gets ready. Besides that, the house also features a modular kitchen and a golden chandelier.

Also Read | Bigg Boss-Fame Ashnoor Kaur Reveals She Starved Herself To Lose Weight, 'Fainted On Set'

