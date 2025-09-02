<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>'s Tanya Mittal Claims Her House Is Better Than 7-Star Hotels, Internet Wants A "Tour"

Influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal has been intriguing viewers with her tales of luxury and elite lifestyle ever since she arrived on Bigg Boss 19. In the latest episode, Tanya made another eccentric revelation, claiming that her house is more “expensive” than a 5-star, 7-star hotel.

In a conversation with Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri, Tanya described her house as "extremely beautiful".

She said, “Matlab swarg hota hai naa? Agar dharti pe hota toh aisa hi dekhta. Sapno jaisa hai. Tujhe 5 star yaa 7 star hotel saste lagenge uske aage. Pura ek floor hai mere kapdon ke liye 2500 sq feet main hain mere kapde. Har floor pe 5 naukar rehte hain aur 7 drivers hain. (I mean, you know what heaven is like, right? If it existed on Earth, it would look like my house. It is like a dream. Even 5-star or 7-star hotels would seem cheap compared to it. I have an entire floor just for my clothes - 2,500 sq. ft. dedicated to them. There are 5 servants on every floor and 7 drivers)."

A video of their interaction was posted on Instagram, and the internet had a field day reacting to it.

“Mujhe toh iska ghar dekhna hai (I really want to see her house),” exclaimed one person.

“Suneo fail hai iske saamne (Suneo will fail in front of her),” noted another, highlighting a character from the cartoon series Doraemon, who always flaunted his wealth.

An individual demanded, “Tanya Mittal home tour.”

"Then why did she come to Bigg Boss?" asked someone else.

One user wanted to know, "Does she live in a mall?"

This is not the first time Tanya Mittal has sparked discussion with her larger-than-life statements. Previously, she opened up about bringing 800 sarees to Bigg Boss 19. "I'm not leaving my luxuries behind. I'm taking my jewellery, accessories and more than 800 sarees inside the house. Every day, I've decided on three sarees which I'll be changing throughout the day," she shared.

Bigg Boss 19 is currently on air and is hosted by Salman Khan.